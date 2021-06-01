England vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 1st Test - June 2nd, 2021

The first Test between England and New Zealand is set to start at Lord's from Wednesday.

Test cricket is back with two of the world's best teams in England and New Zealand squaring off at the iconic Lord's. The game kickstarts a busy season for England, who are in line to face Sri Lanka and India later in the summer. They have named a decent squad for the series against New Zealand, despite not being able to avail the services of their IPL-contracted players such as Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. Although it provides an opportunity for the duo of James Bracey and Ollie Robinson to earn their first England cap, the spotlight will firmly be on Joe Root, who will be keen to get the ball rolling with a win in the first Test.

However, New Zealand aren't pushovers by any means. Blessed with a potent bowling attack, the Kiwis have been one of the teams to beat over the last couple of years. Their participation in the much-awaited World Test Championship final against India later in the month only adds value to their credentials. Although Trent Boult is likely to be given a rest for the first Test, the Kiwis have Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson to bank on, apart from a solid batting unit led by the calm and composed Kane Williamson.

Although there isn't much to separate the two sides on paper, New Zealand, given their experience and balance, might hold the edge ahead of the series. A win will be on their minds as they face England for the first time at Lord's since the infamous 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final. Nevertheless, we should be in for a highly entertaining game of Test cricket as both teams eye a crucial win.

Squads to choose from

England

Joe Root(c), James Anderson, Sam Billings, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood

New Zealand

Kane Williamson(c), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, James Bracey (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach and Craig Overton/Mark Wood

New Zealand

Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner

Match Details

Match: England vs New Zealand, 1st Test

Date and Time: 2nd June 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Pitch Report

A competitive game between the bat and ball is expected at Lord's. The pacers should get the ball to swing around early on, with the batsmen having to bide their time in the middle. Although there isn't much turn on offer, the spinners might play a part later on in this Test.

Weather shouldn't be an issue during this series, but a few clouds should hover around in the first session of each day. Both teams will look to bowl upon winning the toss and make good use of the conditions early on.

England vs New Zealand 1st Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

England vs New Zealand 1st Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: James Bracey, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Colin de Grandhomme, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee and Stuart Broad

Captain: Kane Williamson. Vice-captain: Stuart Broad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: BJ Watling, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Rory Burns, Joe Root, Neil Wagner, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee and Stuart Broad

Captain: Stuart Broad. Vice-captain: Tom Latham