England vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 2nd Test - June 10th, 2021

The second Test between England and New Zealand is set to take place at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, starting this Thursday.

Although New Zealand nearly pulled off a big win in the previous Test, Joe Root and co. did well to see the game out. Amid all the controversy surrounding Ollie Robinson, England will ideally look to answer their critics with a better performance this week. While their batting unit has looked iffy, the onus will be on their bowlers to deliver the goods. With a well-oiled bowling attack led by James Anderson and Stuart Broad, England will fancy their chances of a series-clinching win.

New Zealand will have one eye on the all-important World Test Championship final and might rest a few key players. Their bowling attack might bear a different look, with Trent Boult likely to get some game time ahead of the summit clash. Nevertheless, New Zealand are well-equipped on all fronts, making for an exciting contest at Lord's. With the series hanging in the balance, expect a closely-fought game.

Squads to choose from

England

Joe Root(c), James Anderson, Sam Billings, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood

New Zealand

Kane Williamson(c), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey (wk), Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Mark Wood

New Zealand

Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson/Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee/Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Colin de Grandhomme and Ajaz Patel

Match Details

Match: England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 10th June 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston should have enough in it to keep the bowlers interested. While the pacers will get the new ball to swing around, the spinners will also have a say as the game progresses. With some cloud cover expected during the day, the batsmen will look to get themselves in and see out the new ball. Although both teams will look to bowl upon winning the toss, the pitch shouldn't change much during the course of the game.

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs NZ 2nd Test Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: James Bracey, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Joe Root, Rory Burns, Colin de Grandhomme, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult and Mark Wood

Captain: Joe Root. Vice-captain: Tom Latham

Fantasy Suggestion #2: BJ Watling, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Colin de Grandhomme, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult and Mark Wood

Captain: Tom Latham. Vice-captain: Stuart Broad

