England vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the 2nd ODI - July 11th, 2021

A second-string England team thrashed a full-strength Pakistan squad by nine wickets in the first ODI of their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series on Thursday. Many expected Pakistan to dominate the proceedings at Sophia Gardens. However, Saqib Mahmood and Co. bowled the Men in Green out for just 141 runs.

A fantastic 120-run partnership between Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley for the second wicket helped England win the game inside 22 overs. Pakistan will hope to put the setback aside and win the second ODI of the series at Lord's in London on Saturday.

Here are the full squads of the two teams:

England squad: Ben Stokes, Jake Ball, Danny Briggs, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, David Payne, Phil Salt, John Simpson, James Vince, Lewis Gregory, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Daniel Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain.

On that note, here are three players who can be chosen as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the second England vs Pakistan ODI.

#3 Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up six wickets in his previous ODI at Lord's

Pakistan's left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was the only bowler from his team to pick up a wicket in the first match at Sophia Gardens. Afridi sent Phil Salt back to the dressing room in the fifth over of the innings.

Shaheen has fond memories of playing ODI cricket at Lord's. In his previous ODI appearance at the venue, the Pakistani speedster returned with a six-wicket haul against Bangladesh.

Since England's batting unit for this series does not have much experience, Afridi could score many points for your Dream11 team if he finds his line and length early.

#2 Dawid Malan (England)

Dawid Malan played his best ODI knock in the first match

Dawid Malan has proven to be a match-winner in T20I cricket. The left-handed batsman has now got a chance to prove his mettle in the ODI arena as well. Malan grabbed the opportunity with both hands in Cardiff as he played a match-winning knock of 68 runs.

Had Pakistan been able to dismiss Malan early, the Men in Green could have built pressure on England. But Malan played an excellent knock to guide his team home.

The 33-year-old now has a batting average of 79 in his ODI career spanning four games. His highest List-A score is 185*, suggesting that if he gets going, he could return a huge points haul in Dream11. Thus, Malan should be a good option for captaincy.

#1 Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Babar Azam could not open his account in Cardiff

Although he got out for a duck in the first ODI, fans should not ignore the fact that Babar Azam is the world number one ODI batsman at the moment. Also, among current Pakistani players, he has the highest batting aggregate in ODI matches at Lord's.

In his last ODI innings at this venue, Azam scored 96 runs off 98 deliveries. Babar was also the highest run-scorer in the T20 Blast 2019, played in England. The Pakistani captain was in fine touch during the African tour and the PSL season earlier this year.

Considering his experience of playing in English conditions and his past success, he will be the prime pick for captaincy in Dream11 for the second ODI.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee