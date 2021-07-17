England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 2nd T20 Match - July 18th, 2021

The second T20I between Pakistan and England is set to take place at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday.

After a disappointing ODI series, Pakistan hit back with a strong batting performance to get the better of a near first-choice England side earlier in the week. Riding on the exploits of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan smashed their highest-ever total in T20I history. But they were given a scare by Liam Livingstone in the second innings. Pakistan will look to sustain their newfound momentum and seal a series win, but it is easier said than done against a strong England team.

Speaking of England, they will be looking to make amends for a poor bowling performance in the upcoming fixture. England will also be hoping that their big guns in Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan come good at Headingley, where both of them play most of their domestic games for Yorkshire. However, all eyes will be on Liam Livingstone, who hit the fastest century for an Englishman in the previous game as he looks to get his side over the line this time around.

Although both teams look well-matched on paper, England might just hold the edge heading into this game. With both teams eyeing a big win with the series potentially on the line, an entertaining game of cricket beckons on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Lewis Gregory, Saqib Mahmood, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, David Willey, Jos Buttler, Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson and Adil Rashid

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Mohd Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohd Hafeez, Usman Qadir, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Arshad Iqbal, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Afridi

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (c), Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid and Saqib Mahmood

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi

Match Details

Match: England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 18th July 2021, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

Although another high-scoring game beckons at Headingley, the bowlers should get some help off the surface. The batsmen will look to take the attack to the bowlers from ball one despite there being some swing on offer for the bowlers. The pitch might slow down as the game progresses, with spinners set to play a big role in the middle overs. Change of pace will be key in the backend of the innings, with 170 being par at the venue. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion

ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Mohd Rizwan, Jason Roy, Mohammad Hafeez, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Tom Curran, Haris Rauf and Saqib Mahmood

Captain: Dawid Malan. Vice-captain: Tom Curran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Babar Azam, Jason Roy, Mohammad Hafeez, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Tom Curran, Mohammad Hasnain and David Willey

Captain: Dawid Malan. Vice-captain: Mohammad Hafeez

Edited by Samya Majumdar