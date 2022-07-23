England vs South Africa Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd ODI - July 24, 2022

England and South Africa will face each other in the third ODI of their three-match series on Sunday, July 24. The series is tied at 1-1 and the winner of the game will clinch the series.

England suffered a 62-run defeat in the first game but bounced back to register a crushing 118-run win in the second ODI. South Africa will be disappointed to not have built on the momentum they gained after winning their first match.

England posted 201 runs on the board from 28.1 overs (29-overs-a-side contest due to rain). Although none of their batters could stay out there for long, they made quick and effective contributions with the bat.

South Africa had the hosts under trouble early on and even though they kept picking up wickets, they were unable to control the flow of runs throughout the innings.

Their batters had an outing to forget as they were skittled out for just 83, falling well short in the end. Both sides will need their key players to step up in this deciding ODI.

Going into the third ODI, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

England v South Africa - 2nd Royal London Series One Day International (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Jonny Bairstow is an explosive batter who is a threat to any opposition. He has scored 91 runs from two matches in this series, including 63 runs in the first ODI. The right-handed batter has been in magnificent form across formats in the recent past.

Bairstow has scored 3634 runs from 94 ODIs at an average of 46.58 and a strike-rate of 104.12 with 11 hundreds and 15 half-centuries. The 32-year-old can score quickly and is a fantastic pick for captaincy.

#2 Rassie van der Dussen

England Lions v South Africa - Tour Match (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Rassie van der Dussen struck a magnificent 117-ball 134 at a strike-rate of 114.53 in the first game. However, he failed to get going in the second game as he got out on a duck.

The 33-year-old has impressive stats in his one-day career so far, scoring 1499 runs from 37 games at an average of 71.38 with three centuries and 11 fifties. South Africa will expect him to make a comeback in the final game as they look to bounce back from a heavy defeat.

#1 Anrich Nortje

South Africa v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Anrich Nortje has been the lead pacer for South Africa this series in the absence of Kagiso Rabada. He has picked up six wickets from two matches, including four scalps in the first game.

The 28-year-old quick has accounted for 28 wickets from 14 ODIs at an average of 24.03 and a career economy-rate of 5.76. Nortje is a genuine wicket-taker and the Proteas will bank on him to deliver the goods in the series decider.

