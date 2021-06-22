England vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the 1st T20I - June 23rd, 2021

England and Sri Lanka face off at Cardiff on Wednesday, June 23 in the opening game of a three-match T20I series.

The hosts last played an international series in the Test format, where they lost 1-0 to New Zealand in what was a disappointing performance overall. But England's strength and drive in the white-ball formats cannot be underestimated, especially with an all-important T20 World Cup on the horizon.

Sri Lanka locked horns against Bangladesh in May in a three-match ODI series. Amidst controversy over their new central contracts, they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat. However, under a new captain in Kusal Perera, the Lankans will be eyeing a run back to the top of international white-ball cricket.

England's squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka's squad: Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama

Here are three players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I.

#3 Dawid Malan (England)

Still the #1 T20I batsman with 892 rating points, Dawid Malan is one of the most important players in this England lineup. The southpaw has been sensational in the T20I format, with consistent contributions while playing as the anchor at No. 3.

With several attacking batsmen around him, Malan has the freedom to consume a few balls and get his eye in before going big. He wasn't in great touch for Yorkshire in the T20 Blast, but he made a superb 199 in the County Championship at the start of this month.

Malan is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Wanindu Hasaranga is the first ever player with 70+ scores in consecutive ODI innings while batting at tail-end positions (No. 8-11).



80* v WI at North Sound

74 v SL at Dhaka (today)#BANvSL — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 23, 2021

Wanindu Hasaranga is fast becoming one of the best all-rounders in the world, with his ability in both departments slowly making waves among the cricketing community.

As a leg-spinner, Hasaranga will be one of Sri Lanka's prime attacking threats in England. And a promotion in the batting order seems inevitable after the brilliant 74 he scored against Bangladesh last month.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I, Hasaranga could return a huge points haul.

#1 Jonny Bairstow (England)

Jonny Bairstow isn't guaranteed to play in the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka due to an ankle issue he suffered while playing for Yorkshire. However, scans of the injury have returned positive results, leading fans to believe that the explosive opener could build on his stellar form.

With scores of 112, 82, 67 and 34 in his last four innings in the T20 Blast, Bairstow is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I.

