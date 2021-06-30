England vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the 2nd ODI - July 1st, 2021

After recording a five-wicket win in the series opener, England face off against Sri Lanka in the second ODI on Thursday, July 1 at The Oval.

The hosts have the chance to put the series to bed in the second ODI. England were fairly comfortable in the run-chase during the first ODI, with the returning Joe Root dropping anchor and proving his worth to the limited-overs side.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, struggled without three of their main batsmen, who've been sent back home and suspended from international cricket for an entire year after a bio-bubble breach. For them to win the series may not be a realistic expectation, but youngsters in the side will want to grab the opportunities that come their way against arguably the best white-ball side in the world.

England's squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka's squad: Kusal Perera (c), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama

Here are three players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI.

#3 Jonny Bairstow (England)

Jonny Bairstow's ODI juggernaut has obliterated everything in its path and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Revolutionizing attacking batting in the format, the England opener has been absolutely unstoppable in the powerplay and is in excellent nick with seven 30-plus scores in his last nine innings across formats. He smashed 43 off just 21 balls in the series opener, and with his liking for the Sri Lankan bowling attack well-known, he may not be contained in the remaining two matches.

Bairstow is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

As the rest of the batting lineup collapsed around Kusal Perera in the first ODI, Wanindu Hasaranga held his own after coming in at No. 5 and stitched together a 99-run partnership with his captain.

Hasaranga's immense batting ability has been talked about for many months now, and he is finally getting the chance to bat up the order and fulfill his potential. The all-rounder remains a regular contributor with the ball, and is always a candidate to chip in with a few wickets.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, Hasaranga could return a huge points haul.

#1 Moeen Ali (England)

Another spin-bowling all-rounder who is integral to his team's fortunes, Moeen Ali has made a major impact despite having a reduced role to play in the England ODI side.

In the series opener, he scalped a wicket and played a valuable 28-run cameo when the pressure was on in the run-chase. Ali is part of an English batting lineup that doesn't have as many specialist batsmen as it usually would, and could have more to do in the coming games in both departments.

Ali is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI.

