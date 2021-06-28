England vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 1st ODI Match - June 29th, 2021

The first ODI between Sri Lanka and England is set to take place at the Riverside Ground on Tuesday.

England, quite fittingly as the top-ranked T20I side in the world, inflicted a white-wash upon the Sri Lankans in the T20 series. Although they rotated their squad throughout the series, the hosts' depth and talent shone brightly. While the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone starred with the bat, the bowling attack came up with stupendous performances on all three occasions. With Joe Root coming into this side for the ODIs, England will be looking to win another series over Sri Lanka, although it is easier than done.

Although Sri Lanka were thoroughly outplayed in the shortest format, they pack a punch in the ODIs. While they possess a lot of talent in all departments, the Lankans will need their big guns in Kusal Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga to step up to the fore if they are to even come close to beating a well-oiled England side.

The last time England faced Sri Lanka in an ODI at home, the Sri Lankans pulled off a memorable win in the 2019 World Cup. England will be eyeing revenge as they head into the contest as the clear favorites. But with the depth and balance of the Sri Lankan side factoring in, we should be in for a thriller at the Riverside Ground on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey and Mark Wood

Sri Lanka

Oshada Fernando, Kusal Perera (c), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya/Lakshan Sandakan and Binura Fernando

Match Details

Match: England vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 29th June 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is expected at the Riverside Ground with the bowlers also set to get some help off the surface. While the pacers should be able to extract bounce and swing early on, the batsmen should enjoy the ball coming nicely on to the bat. As the game progresses, the spinners should come into play with some turn on offer. Wickets will be key for either side with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. Anything above 270 should be a competitive total, although the two sides are capable of breaching the 300-run mark as well.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs SL 1st ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Kusal Perera, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Pathum Nissanka, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Adil Rashid, Dushmantha Chameera and Mark Wood

Captain: Jonny Bairstow. Vice-captain: Chris Woakes

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Kusal Perera, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Avishka Fernando, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Adil Rashid, Dushmantha Chameera and Mark Wood

Captain: Jonny Bairstow. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

