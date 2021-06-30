England vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 2nd ODI Match - July 1st, 2021

The second ODI between England and Sri Lanka is set to take place at the Kia Oval in London on Thursday.

England, despite a slight hiccup, were able to make light work of the tourists in the first ODI. While Chris Woakes and David Willey dismantled the Sri Lankan batting unit, Joe Root saw them home with a mature knock alongside Moeen Ali. Although some of their best players in Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes are out injured, England's depth and balance are frightening, handing them the advantage heading into the second game.

The Sri Lankans, meanwhile, were lackluster with the bat yet again as only Kusal Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga could hold their own at the Riverside Ground. Their bowling unit has been fairly impressive, with Dushmantha Chameera being the pick of the lot on this tour. Although they will look to level the series with an improbable win, it is easier said than done.

England will start the contest as the clear favorites, but there is still some room for improvement for the home side. With Sri Lanka yet to come up with a complete performance, a surprise result isn't off the table. All in all, an exciting game of cricket beckons, with both teams eyeing a crucial win at the Kia Oval.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey and Mark Wood

Sri Lanka

Oshada Fernando, Kusal Perera (c), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya/Lakshan Sandakan and Binura Fernando

Match Details

Match: England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 1st July 2021, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Pitch Report

Although a high-scoring game is on the cards, there should be some help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers will get some movement off the surface, with the batsmen having to bide their time in the middle. As the match progresses, the spinners might come into play with some turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key leading up to the final 10 overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 270 being par at the venue.

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs SL 2nd ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Chris Woakes, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Mark Wood and Adil Rashid

Captain: Jonny Bairstow. Vice-captain: Mark Wood

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Chris Woakes, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Mark Wood and Adil Rashid

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Edited by Samya Majumdar