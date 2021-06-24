England vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 2nd T20 Match - June 24th, 2021

The second T20I between England and Sri Lanka is set to take place at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday.

England stormed to a dominant win in the first T20I, courtesy of a good bowling performance. Despite the pitch being on the slower side, England openers Jos Buttler and Jason Roy paved the way for a thumping win. They have a balanced side in place with Liam Livingstone's all-round skills providing Eoin Morgan with an extra bowling option. With a resourceful bowling attack in place, England will be looking to wrap up a series win on Thursday, although it is easier said than done.

Sri Lanka showed glimpses of their ability with Kusal Perera and Dasun Shanaka scoring some runs in the previous game. Although their bowlers couldn't cope with the explosiveness of the English openers, the nature of the pitch does bode well for them. All eyes will be on Wanindu Hasaranga, who was impressive in the first T20I, with the likes of Isuru Udana and Akila Dananjaya likely to play a big role in the upcoming game.

Although Sri Lanka will start the second T20I as underdogs, they have the skill-set and balance to take the attack to the Englishmen. With both teams eyeing a crucial win, we should be in for a cracking game at the Sophia Gardens on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood

Sri Lanka

Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (c&wk), Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya and Nuwan Pradeep

Match Details

Match: England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 24th June 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

The pitch should have a lot of runs in it, with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. With overcast conditions on offer, the pacers should get the ball to move around early on. The pitch should ideally slow down as the game progresses, with spinners expected to play a big role in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss as rain could be a factor in the game. Although 170 should be a good total, both teams are capable of going above and beyond with the bat.

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs SL 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Buttler, J Roy, D Gunathilaka, K Mendis, D Malan, W Hasaranga, S Curran, A Rashid, C Jordan, I Udana and M Wood

Captain: J Roy. Vice-captain: W Hasaranga

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Bairstow, J Roy, D Gunathilaka, K Mendis, D Malan, W Hasaranga, S Curran, A Rashid, C Jordan, I Udana and D Chameera

Captain: D Gunathilaka. Vice-captain: D Malan

