England vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 3rd ODI Match - July 4th, 2021

The third ODI between England and Sri Lanka is set to take place at the County Ground in Bristol on Sunday.

England have already sealed a series win, courtesy of two complete performances with both the bat and ball. While Chris Woakes led the way in the first ODI, Sam Curran registered a fifer in the second to decimate the Sri Lankan batting unit. With a strong batting unit to fall back on, England will be looking for a clean-sweep in the ODI format as well after routing the Lankans 3-0 in the T20I series.

Speaking of Sri Lanka, they have been lackluster with the bat in the ongoing ODI series. Apart from Wanindu Hasaranga, none of the Sri Lankan batsmen have applied themselves, with their top-order failing to get runs on both occasions. The visitors' bowling attack has only fared marginally better than their batting unit, with Dushmantha Chameera being the pick of the lot.

Although Sri Lanka will start the third and final ODI as underdogs, they have the potential to spring a surprise or two on the hosts. Either way, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket at the County Ground in Bristol.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Tom Banton/Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, George Garton/David Willey and Mark Wood

Sri Lanka

Oshada Fernando, Kusal Perera (c), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya and Binura Fernando

Match Details

Match: England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 4th July 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the County Ground in Bristol with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. Although the pacers should enjoy the conditions early on, the pitch could slow down as the match progresses. There will be some turn available off the surface, making for a good contest between the bat and ball in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 260 being a good total at the venue.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs SL 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Perera, E Morgan, J Roy, D Shanaka, S Curran, W Hasaranga, C Woakes, D de Silva, D Chameera, M Wood and A Rashid

Captain: J Roy. Vice-captain: W Hasaranga

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Perera, E Morgan, J Roy, A Fernando, S Curran, W Hasaranga, C Woakes, D de Silva, C Karunaratne, M Wood and A Rashid

Captain: E Morgan. Vice-captain: M Wood

