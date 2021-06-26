England vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 3rd T20 Match - June 26th, 2021

The third T20I between England and Sri Lanka is set to take place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

England have been the better team throughout the series, with their bowlers stepping up to the fore. They have already sealed a series win and will be eyeing a clean sweep at the expense of the tourists. However, the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan will need to fare better with the bat as fringe players Liam Livingstone and Sam Billings continue to impress. With a good blend of youth and experience in the side, England will fancy their chances of a series whitewash ahead of the third and final game.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have impressed in patches despite the results suggesting otherwise. While their batting unit hasn't really been up to the mark, their bowlers have done well on both occasions. A complete performance is in order for Kusal Perera and co. as they seek to avoid a series whitewash. All eyes will be on Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been the Lankans' best bet with the ball.

Although England will start the game as the favorites, Sri Lanka have the tools to spring a surprise or two. With both sides eyeing a win, albeit for different reasons, we should be in for a cracker at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali/David Willey and Mark Wood

Sri Lanka

Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (c), Avishka Fernando/Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya and Binura Fernando

Match Details

Match: England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 26th June 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Rose Bowl is expected to favor the batsmen, the bowlers should also get some help off the surface. While the pacers will get swing and seam movements, the spinners will also come into play in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with either side looking to chase upon winning the toss. 150-160 should be a good total, with the pitch not likely to change much during the course of the game.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs SL 3rd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Perera, J Bairstow, L Livingstone, K Mendis, E Morgan, D Malan, W Hasaranga, A Rashid, I Udana, M Wood and D Chameera

Captain: J Bairstow. Vice-captain: W Hasaranga

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Gunathilaka, J Bairstow, L Livingstone, K Mendis, J Roy, D Malan, W Hasaranga, A Rashid, I Udana, C Jordan and D Chameera

Captain: W Hasaranga. Vice-captain: D Malan

Edited by Samya Majumdar