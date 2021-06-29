England Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd ODI match - June 30th, 2021

India Women face off against England Women in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, June 30 in Taunton.

After losing the toss and being inserted into bat, India failed to deliver in the series opener. They managed just 201 in their quota of overs, with debutant Shafali Verma failing and other key middle-order batters struggling to keep the scoreboard moving. In reply, England coasted to an eight-wicket win with more than 15 overs to spare.

The series is on the line for India, who will hope that the change in venue brings about a change in fortunes as well. England, on the other hand, will look to close out the series like they did in New Zealand earlier this year and test out some new combinations in the dead rubber.

England's squad: Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Glenn and Anya Shrubsole

India's squad: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav

Here are three players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for 2nd ODI between India Women and England Women.

#3 Nat Sciver (England)

England are lucky to have a regular all-round contributor like Nat Sciver

It's impossible to overstate just how important Nat Sciver is to this England team, as the series opener demonstrated.

Coming on as the first change after superb opening spells from Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Brunt, she sent down seven overs that were accurate for the most part. In the run-chase, after her captain's untimely dismissal, Sciver held her nerve to notch up 74 and be at the crease when the winning runs were hit.

Bound to contribute in both departments, Sciver is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd ODI between India Women and England Women.

#2 Deepti Sharma (India)

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma finds herself the centerpiece of the side across formats

Nat Sciver is indispensable to England, and Deepti Sharma plays a similar role for India. The 23-year-old, one of the few all-rounders in the team, has a lot of responsibility on her shoulders.

In the first ODI, Sharma made 30 valuable runs before falling to Anya Shrubsole. And as her spin partners Ekta Bisht and Harmanpreet Kaur leaked runs, she kept things relatively tidy with seven overs at an economy rate of 4.57.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd ODI between India Women and England Women, the in-form Sharma could generate a massive points haul.

#1 Tammy Beaumont (England)

England opener Tammy Beaumont has reached double figures in each of her last 10 innings

The world's No. 1 ODI batter with 791 ranking points, Tammy Beaumont is in a rich vein of form that shows no signs of slowing down. She made a brilliant unbeaten 87 in the previous game, which was just one in a long line of consistent performances.

Beaumont's last 10 innings across formats read 87*, 66, 89, 21, 57, 14, 63, 25, 88* and 72*. With the Indian new-ball attack being moderately accurate but not really penetrative, the 30-year-old could make the most of the powerplay and come up with another sizeable contribution.

Beaumont is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your IND-W v ENG-W Dream11 team for the 2nd ODI.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule