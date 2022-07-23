England Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Prediction: 3 Players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd T20I match - July 23rd, 2022

England Women and South Africa Women are set to cross swords in the second match of the three-match T20I series on Saturday, July 23. The New Road in Worcester will host the encounter.

England Women, captained by Heather Knight, won the series opener by six wickets in Chelmsford and took a crucial 1-0 lead in the series. After opting to field first, the hosts restricted the visitors to 111 for nine in 20 overs.

Thereafter, Sophia Dunkley scored 59 runs while opening the batting and helped England chase down the target with 30 balls to spare. It also happened to be England's ninth victory out of 10 T20Is against South Africa Women on home soil.

Ahead of the second T20I, here are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Laura Wolvaardt

Laura Wolvaardt has been the bedrock of the South African batting for quite some time now. In the absence of Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk, the youngster will have to step up and help her team score substantially.

In the first match, she scored 55 runs off 49 balls with seven fours, but didn't get much support from others. Wolvaardt needs to stay on top of her game during the second T20I.

#2 Katherine Brunt

Katherine Brunt will be brimming with confidence after getting the Player of the Match award in the opening match of the series. She picked up four wickets for 15 runs and was the pick of the bowlers for the England team.

She also equalled retired fast bowler Anya Shrubsole as the joint-highest wicket-taker for England in T20Is.

#1 Nat Sciver

Nat Sciver is currently in the form of her life, picking up wickets and scoring runs at will in Tests and ODIs. In the first T20I, she got the all-important wicket of Mignon du Preez, who could have done a lot of damage.

She scored 13 runs off 12 balls before Ayobonga Khaka rattled her woodwork. If she gets going, South Africa will find themselves in a whole lot of trouble.

