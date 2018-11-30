Fantasy Cricket Tips - T10 Cricket League 2018: Kerala Knights vs Bengal Tigers

Kerala Knights will be hoping that Gayle fires

Bengal Tigers face off Kerala Knights in the first game of the day in the T10 league. Bengal Tigers had a brilliant last-ball win over Sindhis yesterday, chasing down a huge target of 134. Mohammad Nabi and Jason Roy were the star performers with Nabi picking up 3 wkts & scoring 25 of 10 balls.

Roy was the star of the chase as he made 64 of 35 to help BT get over the line. Kerala Knights, meanwhile, lost to the leaders Northern Warriors by 7 wickets yesterday. Stirling made a quickfire 60 but unfortunately that wasn’t enough for KK to have a big score.

Squads to pick from:

Bengal Tigers Probable Playing XI: Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, SE Rutherford, Sam Billings (C and WK), Luke Wright, Mohammad Nabi, Chirag Suri, Aamer Yamin, KK Cooper, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zaheer Khan

Kerala Knights Probable Playing XI: Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Eoin Morgan (C), Imran Nazir, FA Allen, J Bairstow (Wk), WD Parnell, Sohail Tanvir, BAC Howell, S Lamichhane and Mohammad Naveed

Wicket-keeper: Bairstow is a welcome addition to the Kerala Knights lineup and is back from a great series win in Srilanka. He is expected to bat at the top of the order and he plays pace/spin very well and is our choice for today’s game

Batsmen: No prizes for guessing the first pick, Jason Roy has been in excellent form and was the man of the match in the last game. SE Rutherford has shown that he can strike a few and is our second pick.

Paul Stirling looks in good nick and just made 60 of 28 balls yesterday. Chris Gayle is our final pick, he has not fired in the tournament yet but the day he does, he is going to give you loads of points!

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi is an excellent pick as he showed in the last game. Kerala Knights have few left handers in their line up & Nabi has the potential to take wickets. Sunil Narine is the obvious second pick, he bats at the top of the order & has been amongst wickets too.

He made a telling contribution at the start yesterday with 22 runs of just 6 balls which set the tone for the chase. BAC Howell is our third pick, he bowled well yesterday and can be handy with the bat too.

Bowlers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman is our first pick as he has been very economical and also been amongst the wickets. Wayne Parnell has been tidy with the ball and has chipped in with few cameos with the bat too. Lamichhane went for plenty in the last game but that can happen to anyone. He has the potential to give you lot of points with his crafty leg spin.

Captain: Sunil Narine is the best option for the first game today. Last match, he could have gone for a few but is usually very economical and takes a lot of wickets too. He still contributed with the bat and helped BT get a strong start.

Fantasy Cricket XI suggestion: J Bairstow (wk), Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Chris Gayle, SE Rutherford, Mohammad Nabi, BAC Howell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wayne Parnell and S Lamichhane

Captain: Sunil Narine.