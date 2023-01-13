GGXI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Women vs Australia Women, Warm Up Match

Governor General XI Women (GGXI-W) will take on Pakistan Women (PAK-W) in the Warm Up match of the Pakistan Women vs Australia Women series at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Friday, January 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the GGXI-W vs PAK-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first match of the series. Australia Women were crowned Women's ODI World Cup winners back in April 2022. Pakistan Women, on the other hand, managed to win only one of their seven matches in the last ODI World Cup tournament.

Pakistan Women will try their best to win the match, but Governor General XI Women are likely to pose a stiff challenge and are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

GGXI-W vs PAK-W Match Details

The Warm Up match of the Pakistan Women vs Australia Women series will be played on January 13 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 5.35 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GGXI-W vs PAK-W, Pakistan Women vs Australia Women Series, Warm Up Match

Date and Time: January 13, 2023, 5.35 am IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The Allan Border Field in Brisbane has a bowling pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both pacers and spinners. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect bowlers to take a lot of wickets. A low-scoring match is on the cards, with a lot of wickets.

GGXI-W vs PAK-W Form Guide

GGXI-W - Will be playing their first match

PAK-W - Will be playing their first match

GGXI-W vs PAK-W Probable Playing XI

GGXI-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Tahlia Wilson (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Rachel Trenaman, Georgia Voll, Ashleigh Gardner, Charli Knott, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Heather Graham, Lauren Cheatle, Tess Flintoff, and Able Seaman Charlie Masters.

PAK-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Nawaz, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Ameen, Sadaf Shamas, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, and Sana Fatima.

GGXI-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Ali

M Ali, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. T Wilson is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Litchfield

A Riaz and P Litchfield are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Trenaman is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

A Gardner

N Dar and A Gardner are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. B Maroof is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Jade Wellington

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Graham and A Jade Wellington. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. G Fatima is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GGXI-W vs PAK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Gardner

A Gardner is one of the best players in today's match as she will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. Gardner has already smashed 667 runs and taken 53 wickets in the last 49 ODI matches.

N Dar

N Dar is one of the best picks for today's match as she will bowl in the middle overs and bat in the top order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already smashed 1423 runs and taken 89 wickets in the last 96 ODI matches.

5 Must-Picks for GGXI-W vs PAK-W, Warm Up Match

A Jade Wellington

N Dar

A Gardner

H Graham

P Litchfield

Governor General XI Women vs Pakistan Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl at the death, and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Governor General XI Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: M Ali, T Wilson

Batters: P Litchfield, A Riaz, S Ameen

All-rounders: N Dar, A Gardner, B Maroof

Bowlers: A Jade Wellington, G Fatima, H Graham

Governor General XI Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: M Ali, T Wilson

Batters: P Litchfield, A Riaz, R Trenaman

All-rounders: N Dar, A Gardner

Bowlers: A Jade Wellington, G Fatima, H Graham, L Cheatle

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes