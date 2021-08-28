GUY vs SKN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Caribbean Premier League 2021, Match 5

Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on St Kitts Nevis and Patriots in the fifth match of the Caribbean Premier League 2021 at the Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday.

Guyana Amazon Warriors began the season with a wonderful performance against Trinbago Knight Riders. Although they were restricted to 142 even after a blistering show by Hetmyer, their bowling unit came to the rescue and helped seal a nine-run victory. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots too were in a spot of bother in their game against Barbados Royals. Sherfane Rutherford and Dwayne Bravo shared a 115-run partnership and the bowlers did extremely well to seal a win by a margin of 21 runs.

GUY vs SKN Probable Playing 11 Today

GUY XI

Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd

SKN XI

Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas (wk), Chris Gayle, Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed

Match Details

GUY vs SKN, Caribbean Premier League 2021 Match 5

Date and Time: 28th August, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The track here is balanced and both batsmen and bowlers will find some assistance from the wicket. The average first innings score here is 170-180. Both sides would find it easier to bat first.

Today’s GUY vs SKN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran is a dependable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can also play plenty of big shots and packs a lot of power.

Batsmen

Sherfane Rutherford scored a half century in the previous match against Barbados Royals. His innings included two boundaries and four sixes.

Chris Gayle did not have the best of starts to the season. However, he’s unquestionably the greatest batsman in T20 cricket and will be eyeing a big knock here.

All-rounders

Odean Smith is almost always impressive with his all-round shows. He picked up two wickets with the ball and also added 24 runs.

Bowlers

Romario Shepherd was simply unstoppable against Trinbago Knight Riders. He picked up three wickets and also bowled a maiden over to help his side to victory.

Top 5 best players to pick in GUY vs SKN Dream11 prediction team

Romario Shepherd (GUY) – 117 points

Odean Smith (GUY) – 86 points

Sherfane Rutherford (SKN) – 83 points

Dwayne Bravo (SKN) – 68 points

Chris Gayle (SKN) – 19 points

Important stats for GUY vs SKN Dream11 prediction team

Romario Shepherd: 3 wickets

Odean Smith: 24 runs and 2 wickets

Sherfane Rutherford: 53 runs

Dwayne Bravo: 47 runs

Chris Gayle: 12 runs

GUY vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Today

GUY vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Odean Smith, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Sheldon Cottrell

Captain: Dwayne Bravo, Vice-Captain: Odean Smith

GUY vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Gayle, Mohammad Hafeez, Odean Smith, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Sheldon Cottrell

Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-Captain: Shimron Hetmyer

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava