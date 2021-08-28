GUY vs SKN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Caribbean Premier League 2021, Match 5

Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on St Kitts Nevis and Patriots in the fifth match of the Caribbean Premier League 2021 at the Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday.
Guyana Amazon Warriors began the season with a wonderful performance against Trinbago Knight Riders. Although they were restricted to 142 even after a blistering show by Hetmyer, their bowling unit came to the rescue and helped seal a nine-run victory. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots too were in a spot of bother in their game against Barbados Royals. Sherfane Rutherford and Dwayne Bravo shared a 115-run partnership and the bowlers did extremely well to seal a win by a margin of 21 runs.
GUY vs SKN Probable Playing 11 Today
GUY XI
Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd
SKN XI
Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas (wk), Chris Gayle, Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed
Match Details
GUY vs SKN, Caribbean Premier League 2021 Match 5
Date and Time: 28th August, 2021, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts
Pitch Report
The track here is balanced and both batsmen and bowlers will find some assistance from the wicket. The average first innings score here is 170-180. Both sides would find it easier to bat first.
Today’s GUY vs SKN Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Nicholas Pooran is a dependable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can also play plenty of big shots and packs a lot of power.
Batsmen
Sherfane Rutherford scored a half century in the previous match against Barbados Royals. His innings included two boundaries and four sixes.
Chris Gayle did not have the best of starts to the season. However, he’s unquestionably the greatest batsman in T20 cricket and will be eyeing a big knock here.
All-rounders
Odean Smith is almost always impressive with his all-round shows. He picked up two wickets with the ball and also added 24 runs.
Bowlers
Romario Shepherd was simply unstoppable against Trinbago Knight Riders. He picked up three wickets and also bowled a maiden over to help his side to victory.
Top 5 best players to pick in GUY vs SKN Dream11 prediction team
Romario Shepherd (GUY) – 117 points
Odean Smith (GUY) – 86 points
Sherfane Rutherford (SKN) – 83 points
Dwayne Bravo (SKN) – 68 points
Chris Gayle (SKN) – 19 points
Important stats for GUY vs SKN Dream11 prediction team
Romario Shepherd: 3 wickets
Odean Smith: 24 runs and 2 wickets
Sherfane Rutherford: 53 runs
Dwayne Bravo: 47 runs
Chris Gayle: 12 runs
GUY vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Odean Smith, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Sheldon Cottrell
Captain: Dwayne Bravo, Vice-Captain: Odean Smith
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Gayle, Mohammad Hafeez, Odean Smith, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Sheldon Cottrell
Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-Captain: Shimron Hetmyer