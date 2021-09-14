GUY vs SKN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CPL 2021, 2nd Semi-final

The second semi-final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 has the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) taking on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SNP) at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday.

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have been fairly consistent in this year's CPL. Led by the impressive Dwayne Bravo, the Patriots will be eyeing a berth in the final. But they face a strong Guyana Amazon Warriors side, who are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive wins, making for a good contest at Warner Park.

GUY vs SKN Probable Playing 11 Today

GUY XI

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Shoaib Malik, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Odean Smith, Mohd Hafeez/Anthony Bramble, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Gudakesh Motie and Naveen ul Haq

SKN XI

Devon Thomas (wk), Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Sherfane Rutherford, Joshua da Silva/Ravi Bopara, Dwayne Bravo (c), Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Naseem Shah and Sheldon Cottrell

Match Details

GUY vs SKN, CPL 2021, 2nd Semi-Final

Date and Time: 15th September 2021, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day, the pitch could be on the slower side, making it a touch more difficult for the batsmen to get going from ball one. There should be ample movement available off the surface for the pacers, who will ideally revert to off-pace deliveries as the match progresses. Spin should also have a say in the middle overs with wickets in hand being the key. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being par at Warner Park.

Today’s GUY vs SKN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran has come up with a few good performances in the backend of the CPL league phase. Given his ability to take on the bowlers in the middle overs, Pooran should get the nod over Devon Thomas in your fantasy team.

Batsman

Evin Lewis: Evin Lewis has been sensational at the top of the order, with his last outing in the CPL seeing him score a 51-ball century. With form on his side, Lewis is sure to be a popular addition to today's GUY vs SKN Dream11 fantasy teams.

All-rounder

Dwayne Bravo: Dwayne Bravo has led the Patriots from the front with crucial knocks and handy wickets in the death overs. With the pitch also suiting his skill-set, Bravo is a must-have in your GUY vs SKN Dream11 team.

Bowler

Romario Shepherd: Romario Shepherd came up with a performance for the ages in the previous game as he scored a fifty and picked up a few wickets to hand Guyana a win over Jamaica. He has been one of the breakout stars of CPL 2021 and can be banked upon to deliver some crucial points to your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in GUY vs SKN Dream11 prediction team

Evin Lewis (SKN) - 592 points

Romario Shepherd (GUY) - 717 points

Odean Smith (GUY) - 717 points

Important Stats for GUY vs SKN Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Pooran: 237 runs in 10 CPL 2021 matches, SR: 161.22

Evin Lewis: 343 runs in 9 CPL 2021 matches, Average: 42.88

Romario Shepherd: 108 runs and 18 wickets in 8 CPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 12.44

GUY vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2021)

GUY vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Odean Smith, Dwayne Bravo, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Paul van Meekeren and Naseem Shah

Captain: Evin Lewis. Vice-captain: Shimron Hetmyer

GUY vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Odean Smith, Dwayne Bravo, Naveen ul Haq, Imran Tahir, Paul van Meekeren and Jon-Russ Jaggesar

Captain: Shimron Hetmyer. Vice-captain: Dwayne Bravo

Edited by Samya Majumdar