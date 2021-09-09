GUY vs SLK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CPL 2021, Match 22

Match 22 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 has the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) taking on Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) at Warner Park in St Kitts on Wednesday.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors are in the mix for a playoff spot but would love to strengthen their chances of a top-four finish with a win in today's fixture. However, they face a strong Saint Lucia Kings side who come into the game on the back of two wins over table-toppers St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, making for a cracking game of cricket at Warner Park.

GUY vs SLK Probable Playing 11 Today

GUY XI

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Kevin Sinclair and Gudakesh Motie

SLK XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Andre Fletcher (wk), Roston Chase, Samit Patel, Tim David, Keron Cottoy, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Wahab Riaz, Jeavor Royal and Kesrick Williams

Match Details

GUY vs SLK, CPL 2021, Match 22

Date and Time: 9th September 2021, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park is on the slower side with the spinners expected to rule the roost. While the ball should skid on nicely under the lights, the pacers will ideally look to vary their pace. Although the spinners will be a tad difficult to get away with, the dimensions of the ground play into the batters' hands. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150 being par at the venue.

Today’s GUY vs SLK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Andre Fletcher: Andre Fletcher has slid out of the limelight, courtesy of Faf du Plessis and Roston Chase's exploits with the bat. However, Fletcher is one of the most explosive batsmen in the CPL and should be one to watch out for in this game.

Batsman

Faf du Plessis: After a sedate start to his CPL 2021 campaign, Faf du Plessis has hit his stride at the right time for the Saint Lucia Kings. With form on his side, Du Plessis is surely a must-have in your GUY vs SLK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Mohammad Hafeez: Although Mohammad Hafeez has been Guyana's best batsman in the league, he is due for a big score in the top order. His off-spin only adds value to his case for inclusion, something that most fantasy players will have their eyes on in this game.

Bowler

Imran Tahir: Imran Tahir has been fairly consistent with his leg-spin despite being overshadowed by the duo of Odean Smith and Romario Shepherd. With the pitch being on the slower side, one can bank on Tahir to deliver a few wickets in the middle overs for the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Top 3 best players to pick in GUY vs SLK Dream11 prediction team

Roston Chase (SLK) - 549 points

Romario Shepherd (GUY) - 489 points

Odean Smith (SLK) - 431 points

Important Stats for GUY vs SLK Dream11 prediction team

Faf du Plessis: 168 runs in 6 CPL 2021 matches, SR: 142.37

Roston Chase: 241 runs and 6 wickets in 6 CPL 2021 matches

Romario Shepherd: 14 wickets in 5 CPL 2021 matches, Average: 8.86

GUY vs SLK Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2021)

GUY vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Faf du Plessis, Shoaib Malik, Roston Chase, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Jeavor Royal and Alzarri Joseph

Captain: Mohammad Hafeez. Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

GUY vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Faf du Plessis, Tim David, Samit Patel, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Jeavor Royal and Wahab Riaz

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Odean Smith

Edited by Samya Majumdar