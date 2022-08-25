GUY vs SLK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The 6IXTY Men 2022, Match 1

Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) will take on Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) in the first match of the 6IXTY Men 2022 at Warner Park in St. Kitts on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GUY vs SLK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s for Match 1.

This will be the first match of The 6IXTY Men 2022 and the tournament has introduced a completely new format. It will be a T10 contest with a twist that teams will be declared all out after losing six wickets. 30 balls are to be delivered from one end before changing ends in order to bowl the next 30 deliveries. There will be three powerplays during the course of the match.

Guyana Amazon Warriors are one of the best teams in the competition. They won six of their 10 matches in the Caribbean Premier League last season. They are being led by maverick batter Shimron Hetmyer and will be looking to continue their brilliant form.

The Lucia Kings, on the other hand, finished fourth in the Caribbean Premier League last season with 10 points. They are being captained by Roston Chase and must put in some effort here to kickstart the tournament with a win.

GUY vs SLK Match Details, Match 1

The first match of the 6IXTY Men 2022 will be played on August 25 at the Warner Park in St. Kitts. The match is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUY vs SLK, The 6IXTY Men 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: August 25, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Warner Park, St. Kitts

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

GUY vs SLK Pitch Report

The track at Warner Park is friendly towards the batters. The pacers will find something for assistance on the pitch in the initial few overs, while spinners are expected to have the upper hand in the middle overs. The side winning the toss will probably look to bat first and set up a score.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

GUY vs SLK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Guyana Amazon Warriors: NA

Saint Luca Kings: NA

GUY vs SLK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Guyana Amazon Warriors Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Probable Playing 11

Shimron Hetmyer (c), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Colin Ingram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (wk), Paul Stirling, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Jermaine Blackwood, Gudakesh Motie.

Saint Lucia Kings Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Saint Lucia Kings Probable Playing 11

Roston Chase (c), Johnson Charles (wk), Kesrick Williams, McKenney Clarke, Alzarri Joseph, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mark Deyal, Jeavor Royal, Matthew Forde, Leroy Lugg, Jesse Bootan.

GUY vs SLK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Johnson Charles (199 T20 matches, 4707 runs, Average: 24.90)

Johnson Charles has plenty of experience in the shortest format of the game and has played a lot of domestic and international cricket. He has scored 4707 runs in 199 T20 matches over his career at an average of close to 25.

Top Batter pick

Shimron Hetmyer (145 T20 matches, 2784 runs, Average: 26.26)

When he gets in the groove, there are only a few batters who are as dominant as Shimron Hetmyer in the middle-overs. He had a brilliant IPL season recently and Hetmyer has scored 2784 runs over his T20 career. He can also play the big shots quite effortlessly.

Top All-rounder pick

Roston Chase (34 T20 matches, 812 runs and 25 wickets)

Even though he’s still relatively new to T20 cricket, Roston Chase has already shown his wonderful ability with both the bat and the ball for West Indies. Having played 34 T20 matches, he has scored 812 runs at an average of 36.90 and has also taken 25 wickets at an economy rate of 6.18.

Top Bowler pick

Alzarri Joseph (52 T20 matches, 53 wickets, Average: 29.69)

Alzarri Joseph is easily one of the best bowlers in West Indies cricket at the moment. He has collected 53 wickets from 52 T20 matches and has been a reliable performer for his side. He could be a top fantasy pick in Dream11 Prediction.

GUY vs SLK match captain and vice-captain choices

Odean Smith

Odean Smith is a destructive all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 106 runs at a strike rate of 149.29 in 19 T20Is. Smith has also collected 20 wickets but has proven to be expensive.

Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling has been in the form of his life lately and has played match-winning knocks in T20 franchise leagues across the globe. He is a veteran of 305 T20s over his career and has smashed 7628 runs at an average of over 26 and most importantly, at a wonderful strike rate of 142.81. Stirling also has three T20 centuries to his name.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GUY vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Odean Smith 106 runs and 20 wickets in 19 T20Is Paul Stirling 7628 runs in 305 T20s Roston Chase 812 runs and 25 wickets in 34 T20s Shimron Hetmyer 2784 runs in 145 T20s Alzarri Joseph 53 wickets in 52 T20s

GUY vs SLK match expert tips

Odean Smith can often be inconsistent. Having him as a multiplier pick is a risk-reward scenario that needs to be carefully thought upon by the user.

GUY vs SLK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head to Head League

GUY vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles

Batters: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Paul Stirling, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Mark Deyal, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Kesrick Williams

GUY vs SLK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

GUY vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope

Batters: Ackeem Auguste, Colin Ingram, Paul Stirling, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Kesrick Williams

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das