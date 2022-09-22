GUY vs SLK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 27

The Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) will take on the St Lucia Kings (SLK) in the 27th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Friday, September 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GUY vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
The Guyana Amazon Warriors have struggled to get going in the CPL 2022. With just two wins from their seven matches, they are at the bottom of the table. The Amazon Warriors have five points to their name and even though they defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by 12 runs in their last game, time seems to be running out for them to make an impact.
St Lucia Kings, on the other hand, have done quite well. They have won four of their eight matches and are second in the standings with eight points. The Kings are currently on a three-match winning streak, beating the Trinbago Knight Riders by just one run in their last encounter.
GUY vs SLK Match Details, Match 27
The 27th match of Caribbean Premier League 2022 will be played on September 23 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The match is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
GUY vs SLK, CPL 2022, Match 27
Date and Time: 23rd September, 2022, 4:30 AM IST
Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana
Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode
GUY vs SLK Pitch Report
Two CPL 2022 matches have already been held at the Providence Stadium, which offers a sporting track. Both sides would like to bat first upon winning the toss, with the chasing teams losing the first two games here.
Last 5 matches (CPL 2022)
Matches won by teams batting first: 2
Matches won by teams bowling first: 0
Average first-innings score: 167
Average second-innings score: 143
GUY vs SLK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Guyana Amazon Warriors: W-L-L-W-L
St Lucia Kings: W-W-W-L-L
GUY vs SLK probable playing 11s for today’s match
Guyana Amazon Warriors injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Guyana Amazon Warriors Probable Playing 11
Shai Hope, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Shimron Hetmyer (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Junior Sinclair, Imran Tahir, and Gudakesh Motie.
St Lucia Kings injury/team news
No major injury updates.
St Lucia Kings Probable Playing 11
Faf du Plessis (C), Johnson Charles, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Adam Hose, Roston Chase, David Wiese, Roshon Primus, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Kesrick Williams, and Larry Edward.
GUY vs SLK Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Johnson Charles (8 matches, 342 runs, Strike Rate: 135.17)
Johnson Charles is the best wicketkeeper choice for your GUY vs SLK Dream11 fantasy team. He has smashed 342 runs in eight matches at an average of 48.85 and is the leading run-scorer in the tournament so far.
Top Batter pick
Faf Du Plessis (7 matches, 188 runs, Strike Rate: 167.85)
Faf Du Plessis has been a highly impactful player. His strike rate of 167.85 is the highest in the top 10 list of scorers, with the former South African captain also batting at an average of over 31.
Top All-rounder pick
David Wiese (7 matches, 114 runs and 9 wickets)
David Wiese could prove to be a dynamic and effective all-round option for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 114 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of over 148. Wiese has also claimed nine wickets at a wonderful economy rate of 6.04.
Top Bowler pick
Imran Tahir (6 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.73)
Imran Tahir has done well with the ball, having scalped seven wickets in six games at an average of 22.14 and a economy rate of 6.73.
GUY vs SLK match captain and vice-captain choices
Johnson Charles
Johnson Charles has been consistent with the bat and has an average of 48.85. He has scored a half-century in every other game so far and has also been dependable behind the stumps. He could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your GUY vs SLK Dream11 fantasy team.
Alzarri Joseph
Alzarri Joseph is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 15 wickets in just eight matches at a splendid average of 14.60. He also boasts a great economy rate of 6.84.
5 Must-picks with players stats for GUY vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
GUY vs SLK match expert tips
Johnson Charles and Alzarri Joseph are the leaders in their respective categories in CPL 2022 and are an extremely safe captaincy pairing for your GUY vs SLK Dream11 fantasy team.
GUY vs SLK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles (c)
Batters: Faf Du Plessis, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer
All-rounders: David Wiese, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase
Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph (vc), Imran Tahir, Gudakesh Motie
GUY vs SLK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles
Batters: Faf Du Plessis (vc), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer
All-rounders: David Wiese (c), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Roshon Primus
Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Imran Tahir, Gudakesh Motie