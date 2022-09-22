GUY vs SLK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 27

The Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) will take on the St Lucia Kings (SLK) in the 27th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Friday, September 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GUY vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have struggled to get going in the CPL 2022. With just two wins from their seven matches, they are at the bottom of the table. The Amazon Warriors have five points to their name and even though they defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by 12 runs in their last game, time seems to be running out for them to make an impact.

St Lucia Kings, on the other hand, have done quite well. They have won four of their eight matches and are second in the standings with eight points. The Kings are currently on a three-match winning streak, beating the Trinbago Knight Riders by just one run in their last encounter.

GUY vs SLK Match Details, Match 27

The 27th match of Caribbean Premier League 2022 will be played on September 23 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The match is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUY vs SLK, CPL 2022, Match 27

Date and Time: 23rd September, 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

GUY vs SLK Pitch Report

Two CPL 2022 matches have already been held at the Providence Stadium, which offers a sporting track. Both sides would like to bat first upon winning the toss, with the chasing teams losing the first two games here.

Last 5 matches (CPL 2022)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 167

Average second-innings score: 143

GUY vs SLK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Guyana Amazon Warriors: W-L-L-W-L

St Lucia Kings: W-W-W-L-L

GUY vs SLK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Guyana Amazon Warriors injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Probable Playing 11

Shai Hope, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Shimron Hetmyer (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Junior Sinclair, Imran Tahir, and Gudakesh Motie.

St Lucia Kings injury/team news

No major injury updates.

St Lucia Kings Probable Playing 11

Faf du Plessis (C), Johnson Charles, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Adam Hose, Roston Chase, David Wiese, Roshon Primus, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Kesrick Williams, and Larry Edward.

GUY vs SLK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Johnson Charles (8 matches, 342 runs, Strike Rate: 135.17)

Johnson Charles is the best wicketkeeper choice for your GUY vs SLK Dream11 fantasy team. He has smashed 342 runs in eight matches at an average of 48.85 and is the leading run-scorer in the tournament so far.

Top Batter pick

Faf Du Plessis (7 matches, 188 runs, Strike Rate: 167.85)

Faf Du Plessis has been a highly impactful player. His strike rate of 167.85 is the highest in the top 10 list of scorers, with the former South African captain also batting at an average of over 31.

Top All-rounder pick

David Wiese (7 matches, 114 runs and 9 wickets)

David Wiese could prove to be a dynamic and effective all-round option for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 114 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of over 148. Wiese has also claimed nine wickets at a wonderful economy rate of 6.04.

Top Bowler pick

Imran Tahir (6 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.73)

Imran Tahir has done well with the ball, having scalped seven wickets in six games at an average of 22.14 and a economy rate of 6.73.

GUY vs SLK match captain and vice-captain choices

Johnson Charles

Johnson Charles has been consistent with the bat and has an average of 48.85. He has scored a half-century in every other game so far and has also been dependable behind the stumps. He could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your GUY vs SLK Dream11 fantasy team.

Alzarri Joseph

Alzarri Joseph is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 15 wickets in just eight matches at a splendid average of 14.60. He also boasts a great economy rate of 6.84.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GUY vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Alzarri Joseph 48 runs and 15 wickets 573 points Johnson Charles 342 runs 508 points David Wiese 114 runs and 9 wickets 485 points Faf Du Plessis 188 runs 314 points Odean Smith 80 runs and 6 wickets 301 points

GUY vs SLK match expert tips

Johnson Charles and Alzarri Joseph are the leaders in their respective categories in CPL 2022 and are an extremely safe captaincy pairing for your GUY vs SLK Dream11 fantasy team.

GUY vs SLK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Head to Head League

GUY vs SLK Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles (c)

Batters: Faf Du Plessis, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: David Wiese, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph (vc), Imran Tahir, Gudakesh Motie

GUY vs SLK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Grand League

GUY vs SLK Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles

Batters: Faf Du Plessis (vc), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: David Wiese (c), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Roshon Primus

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Imran Tahir, Gudakesh Motie

