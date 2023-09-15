GUY vs SLK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Caribbean Premier League, Match 26

The 26th game of the Caribbean Premier League will see Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) square off against Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Friday, September 15.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GUY vs SLK Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Guyana have won sux of their last seven games while Saint Lucia Kings have won three of their last eight. Saint Lucia will give it their all to win the game, but Guyana are expected to prevail.

GUY vs SLK Match Details

The 26th game of the Caribbean Premier League will be played on September 15 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana at 4:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GUY vs SLK, Match 26

Date and Time: September 15, 2023; 4:30 am IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second.

GUY vs SLK Form Guide

GUY - Won six of their last seven games

SLK - Won three of their last eight games

GUY vs SLK Probable Playing XIs

GUY

No injury update

Shimron Hetmyer, Saim Ayub, Matthew Nandu, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), G Moti-Kanhai, Imran Tahir (c), Odean Smith

SLK

No injury update

R Primus, Matthew Forde, C Munro, Sikandar Raza (c), Roston Chase, Khary Pierre, SC Williams, Johnson Charles (wk), Sadrack Descartes, Alzarri Joseph, P Hatzoglou

GUY vs SLK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Hope

Hope is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. J Charles is another good pick.

Batters

S Ayub

C Munro and Ayub are the two best batter picks. S Hetmyer played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

R Chase

D Pretorius and Chase are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Raza is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Joseph

The top bowler picks are G Motie and Joseph. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. I Tahir is another good pick.

GUY vs SLK match captain and vice-captain choices

R Chase

Chase bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 412 points in the last six games.

S Ayub

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Ayub the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also bowls. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 480 points in the last six games.

Five must-picks for GUY vs SLK, Match 26

S Ayub

R Chase

D Pretorius

R Shepherd

K Paul

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Hope, J Charles

Batters: S Ayub, C Munro

All-rounders: R Shepherd, K Paul, R Chase, D Pretorius, S Raza

Bowlers: G Motie, A Joseph

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Hope, J Charles

Batters: S Ayub

All-rounders: R Shepherd, K Paul, R Chase, D Pretorius, S Raza, K Pierre

Bowlers: G Motie, A Joseph