GUY vs SLZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - August 23rd, 2020

2019 runners-up Guyana Amazon Warriors are in action on Sunday as they face the St Lucia Zouks in Match 10 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020.

Despite starting on the wrong note, both the Warriors and the Zouks recovered well to notch up their first wins in this year's competition. Both teams look set for a sustained challenge for the top four spots, although the Warriors are the more fancied of the two owing to a well-balanced roster.

However, the Zouks have shown what they are capable of in recent games with the likes of Andre Fletcher and Mohammad Nabi hitting their stride. With two valuable points on offer, both teams will put in their best efforts in what promises to be an exciting day to cap off the weekend.

Squads to choose from

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh

St Lucia Zouks

Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar

Predicted Playing XI

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Brandon King, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green (C), Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Romario Shepherd and Naveen-ul-Haq

St Lucia Zouks

Rakheem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Roston Chase, Obed McCoy, Zahir Khan and Kesrick Williams

Match Details

Match: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks

Date: 23rd August 2020, at 11:45 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The weather forecast is not too promising for this game, with rain expected to play spoilsport once again. A rain-curtailed match could take place with extra help on offer for the pacers with the new ball.

However, it should be challenging to grip the ball which does give batsmen hope against the spinners, who have ruled the roost in CPL 2020 so far. With DLS bound to come into play, both teams would ideally want to chase upon winning the toss on Sunday.

GUY vs SLZ CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GUY vs SLZ Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Ross Taylor, Brandon King, Najibullah Zadran, Keemo Paul, Mohd Nabi, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Imran Tahir and Naveen-ul-Haq

Captain: Ross Taylor, Vice-Captain: Mark Deyal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andre Fletcher, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Najibullah Zadran, Keemo Paul, Mohd Nabi, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Imran Tahir and Romario Shepherd

Captain: Andre Fletcher, Vice-Captain: Imran Tahir