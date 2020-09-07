GUY vs SLZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - Sept 9th, 2020

The second semi-final of the Caribbean Premier League 2020 pits the Guyana Amazon Warriors against the St Lucia Zouks at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.

Both the Warriors and Zouks were impressive in the league phase, with both sides winning six out of their ten games.

However, the Warriors have the edge coming into this contest given their explosive batting unit. Buoyed by the form of southpaws Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran, the Warriors will look to reach their third final in three years.

It isn't an easy task by any means, with Daren Sammy leading his troops excellently. With Mohammad Nabi and Roston Chase starring with both bat and ball, the Zouks won't be fazed by the task in front of them.

Both teams look all set for action with momentum in their favour. With a place in the final up for grabs, we can expect a thrilling encounter to cap a double-header Tuesday in CPL 2020.

Squads to choose from

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh

St Lucia Zouks

Advertisement

Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar

Predicted Playing XI

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Brandon King, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green (C), Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Romario Shepherd and Naveen-ul-Haq

St Lucia Zouks

Rakheem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Roston Chase, Javelle Glen, Zahir Khan and Kesrick Williams

Match Details

Match: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks

Date: 9th September 2020, at 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous games, spinners have ruled the roost with lots of turn on offer for them in the middle overs. However, it hasn't been all about the spinners with the likes of Scott Kuggeleijn and Kesrick Williams varying their pace cleverly to feature among the highest wicket-takers in CPL 2020.

The batsmen are in for a tough time with wickets in hand being crucial in this fixture. 140 should be a competitive total at this venue, with both sides looking to bat first given the nature of the fixture.

GUY vs SLZ CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GUY vs SLZ Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Najibullah Zadran, Ross Taylor, Mohammad Nabi, Rakheem Cornwall, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Imran Tahir, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kesrick Williams and Zahir Khan

Captain: Ross Taylor, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Poooran, Brandon King, Najibullah Zadran, Ross Taylor, Mohammad Nabi, Rakheem Cornwall, Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Chris Green, Kesrick Williams and Zahir Khan

Captain: Mohammad Nabi, Vice-Captain: Brandon King