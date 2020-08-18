GUY vs SNP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - August 20th, 2020

Match 4 of the Caribbean Premier League 2020 sees the Guyana Amazon Warriors facing St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Trinidad.

With the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran and Imran Tahir in their ranks, the Guyana Amazon Warriors are one of the hot favourites for this tournament. On the other hand, the Patriots also look well-equipped with a power-packed top order led by Chris Lynn.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, the Warriors will hold the edge given their depth in all three facets of the game. However, they will be wary of Lynn and Sheldon Cottrell, who can change the game in the blink of an eye.

Nevertheless, another thrilling contest beckons with two very formidable sides taking to the field on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton

Predicted Playing XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Brandon King, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green (C), Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Romario Shepherd and Naveen-ul-Haq

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin, Nick Kelly, Joshua da Silva, Rayad Emrit (C), Alzarri Joseph, Ish Sodhi, Jon-Russ Jaggesar and Sheldon Cottrell

Match Details

Match: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Date: 20th August 2020, at 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

A decent track awaits the two sides with the ball skidding on nicely under lights. However, there is a lot of help on offer for the bowlers with wickets in hand being key at this venue.

The powerplay overs will be crucial to both sides' fortunes with run-scoring being relatively easy. 160 should be par at this venue although that barrier could certainly be breached given the batting might on display.

GUY vs SNP CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GUY vs SNP Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Denesh Ramdin, Shimron Hetmyer, Ben Dunk, Chris Lynn, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd and Ish Sodhi

Captain: Keemo Paul, Vice-Captain: Chris Lynn

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Nick Kelly, Shimron Hetmyer, Ben Dunk, Chris Lynn, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Sheldon Cottrell, Naveen-ul-Haq and Rayad Emrit

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Shimron Hetmyer