GUY vs TKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Caribbean Premier League, Qualifier 1

The 1st Qualifier match of the Caribbean Premier League will see Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) square off against Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, September 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GUY vs TKR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Guyana Amazon Warriors have won eight of their last 10 matches of the season. Trinbago Knight Riders, on the other hand, have won six of their last 10 matches of the tournament.

GUY vs TKR Match Details

The 1st Qualifier match of the Caribbean Premier League will be played on September 21 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The game is set to take place at 4:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUY vs TKR, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: September 21 2023, 4:30 am IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Jamaica Tallawahs and Saint Lucia Kings, where a total of 251 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

GUY vs TKR Form Guide

GUY - Won eight of their last 10 matches.

TKR - Won six of their last 10 matches.

GUY vs TKR Probable Playing XI

GUY Playing XI

No injury updates

Shimron Hetmyer, Saim Ayub, Matthew Nandu, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), G Moti-Kanhai, Imran Tahir (c), Odean Smith

TKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Martin Guptill, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard ©, Andre Russell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine, Ali Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Jayden Seales

GUY vs TKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Hope

S Hope is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Pooran is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Ayub

M Guptill and S Ayub are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Deyal played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Pretorius

D Pretorius and O Smith are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Russell is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

I Tahir

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Tahir and A Hosein. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. G Motie is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GUY vs TKR match captain and vice-captain choices

S Hope

S Hope will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 626 points in the last nine matches.

I Tahir

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick I Tahir as he will bat in the middle order and will bowl his full quota of overs. The pitch is expected to assist spinners, so you can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 446 points in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for GUY vs TKR, Qualifier 1

S Ayub

I Tahir

D Pretorius

S Hope

G Motie

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick maximum all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Hope

Batters: S Ayub, M Guptill, S Hetmyer, M Deyal, K Pollard

All-rounders: D Pretorius, O Smith

Bowlers: G Motie, A Hosein, I Tahir

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Hope

Batters: S Ayub, M Guptill, K Anderson, M Deyal, K Carty

All-rounders: D Pretorius

Bowlers: G Motie, A Hosein, I Tahir, J Carmichael