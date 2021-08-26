GUY vs TKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CPL 2021 Match 1

Match 1 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 has Guyana Amazon Warriors taking on defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders at Warner Park in St Kitts.

The defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders will look to get off to the perfect start in CPL 2021. However, they face a strong Guyana Amazon Warriors side filled with young and explosive players such as Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer.

GUY vs TKR Probable Playing 11 Today

GUY XI

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Kevin Sinclair, Imran Tahir, Naveen ul Haq, Odean Smith and Romario Shepherd

TKR XI

Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Tim Seifert/Isuru Udana, Ravi Rampaul, Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein and Jayden Seales

Match Details

GUY vs TKR, CPL 2021, Match 1

Date and Time: 26th August 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at Warner Park should be a good one to bat on, there should be ample help on offer for the bowlers. While the pacers should get the ball moving around in the early phases, the spinners are likely to have a more significant say in the game. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s GUY vs TKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is one of the cleanest hitters of the cricket ball and will ideally be used as a floater by the Guyana Amazon Warriors. With Denesh Ramdin batting in the lower-middle order, Pooran presents a better case for inclusion in your GUY vs TKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Lendl Simmons: Lendl Simmons topped the runscoring charts in CPL 2020, resulting in a national call-up as well. Given his ability to score big runs at the top of the order, he should be a popular pick for this game.

All-rounder

Kieron Pollard: TKR captain Kieron Pollard was a revelation in the previous CPL edition and has often come up with crucial knocks in the middle order. Handy with the ball as well, Pollard should deliver a few points for your fantasy team.

Bowler

Imran Tahir: Imran Tahir comes into the tournament on the back of a stunning Hundred campaign. The leggie should get some turn off the surface and prove to be a menace in the middle overs.

Top 3 best players to pick in GUY vs TKR Dream11 prediction team

Kieron Pollard (TKR)

Sunil Narine (TKR)

Shimron Hetmyer (GUY)

Important Stats for GUY vs TKR Dream11 prediction team

Lendl Simmons: 356 runs in 11 CPL 2020 matches, Bat Average: 39.56

Sunil Narine: 144 runs and 6 wickets in 5 CPL 2020 matches

Nicholas Pooran: 245 runs in 11 CPL 2020 matches; Bat Average: 27.22

GUY vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2021)

GUY vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Imran Tahir, Naveen ul Haq and Jayden Seales

Captain: Lendl Simmons Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran

GUY vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohd Hafeez, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Imran Tahir, Naveen ul Haq and Ravi Rampaul

Captain: Sunil Narine. Vice-captain: Shimron Hetmyer

