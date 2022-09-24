GUY vs TKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 28

The 28th match of CPL 2022 will see the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) face the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday, September 24. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the GUY vs TKR Dream11 prediction.

Guyana Amazon Warriors have been brilliant in home conditions, winning both their games so far. The additions of Shakib Al Hasan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have served the Warriors well, who are in with a good chance of making the playoffs.

The Knight Riders, meanwhile, are on the brink of elimination with three wins in nine games. They will be desperate for a win in this game and will potentially start as the favorites. However, with Guyana in fine form coming into the game, a cracker of a contest beckons at the Providence Stadium.

GUY vs TKR Match Details, CPL 2022

The 28th match of CPL 2022 has the Guyana Amazon Warriors taking on the Trinbago Knight Riders at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUY vs TKR, CPL 2022, Match 28

Date and Time: 24th September 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Live Streaming: Fancode

GUY vs TKR Pitch Report

The pitch at the Providence Stadium is a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings total being 173 this season. Although the last match saw a score of 194 being chased down, teams batting first have won more often than not. Pacers will be key at the venue, accounting for over 60 percent of the wickets in four matches. With dew likely to play a part, chasing would be the preferred option.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 1

1st-innings score: 173

2nd-innings score: 159

GUY vs TKR Form Guide

Guyana Amazon Warriors: L-NR-L-W-L-L-W-W

Trinbago Knight Riders: W-NR-L-L-L-W-W-L-L

GUY vs TKR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Guyana Amazon Warriors injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Guyana Amazon Warriors probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Keemo Paul, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Junior Sinclair and Gudakesh Motie.

Trinbago Knight Riders injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Trinbago Knight Riders probable playing 11

Leonardo Julien, Tim Seifert (wk), Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Samit Patel, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Daryn Dupavillon and Anderson Phillip.

GUY vs TKR Dream11 match top picks, CPL 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (52(26) in the previous game vs Saint Lucia Kings)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz comes into this game on the back of a stunning fifty against the Saint Lucia Kings. The Afghan keeper has been in good form of late, scoring over 150 runs in the Asia Cup. With Gurbaz striking at over 135 in T20Is, he is a good option for your GUY vs TKR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shimron Hetmyer (7 matches, 196 runs, Average: 28.00)

Shimron Hetmyer has scored 196 runs in seven matches at an average of 28.00. His strike rate reads in excess of 125 as well. With Hetmyer capable of scoring quick runs down the order, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shakib Al Hasan (2 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 31.50)

Shakib Al Hasan has been in decent form with the ball and has three wickets in two CPL 2022 matches. However, he has not been able to get going with the bat. However, Shakib is an experienced campaigner who is a good player of both pace and spin. Given his all-round skills, he is a must-have in your GUY vs TKR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Akeal Hosein (5 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 14.22)

Akeal Hosein has been TKR's best bowler in recent matches, picking up nine wickets in five matches. While he has been a touch expensive on a few occasions, Hosein has held his own in the powerplay and middle overs. With Hosein capable of clearing the boundaries down the order, he is a good pick for the game.

GUY vs TKR match captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Russell

Andre Russell has scores of 23 (11) and 29 (17) in his last two matches. He has a strike rate of 146.58, holding him in good stead. With Russell adding value with the ball as well, he is a viable captaincy option for your GUY vs TKR Dream11 prediction team.

Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer has blown hot and cold in the CPL with 196 runs in seven matches. He is averaging 28.00 and is still waiting for his first fifty of the season. However, Hetmyer has a decent record in Guyana and should be a good captain or vice-captain pick in your GUY vs TKR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GUY vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Tim Seifert 208 runs in 8 matches Shimron Hetmyer 196 runs in 7 matches Odean Smith 80 runs in 7 matches Andre Russell 107 runs in 6 matches Sunil Narine 9 wickets in 8 matches

GUY vs TKR match expert tips for CPL 2022, Match 28

TKR has lost the most wickets in the powerplay this season. A lot of options have been tried and tested, yielding little to no rewards. Along the same lines, Romario Shepherd has taken a few wickets in the powerplay this season. If he is able to find his groove early in his spell, Shepherd could be a fine pick for your GUY vs TKR Dream11 prediction team.

GUY vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2022)

GUY vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GUY vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, Shimron Hetmyer (c)

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell (vc), Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Daryn Dupavillon

GUY vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GUY vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Andre Russell (c), Sunil Narine, Odean Smith

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Akeal Hosein, Daryn Dupavillon

