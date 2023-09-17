GUY vs TKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Caribbean Premier League, Match 28

The 28th game of the Caribbean Premier League will see Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) squar off against Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, September 17.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GUY vs TKR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Amazon Warriors have won six of their last eight game, while the Knight Riders have won six of their last nine. The Knight Riders will give their all to win the game, but the Amazon Warriors are expected to prevail.

GUY vs TKR Match Details

The 28th game of the Caribbean Premier League will be played on September 17 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana at 4:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GUY vs TKR, Match 28

Date and Time: September 17, 2023; 4:30 am IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who're tactically adept will be able to score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game played here between Jamaica Tallawahs and St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots saw 297 scored for the loss of 17 wickets.

GUY vs TKR Form Guide

GUY - Won six of their last eight games

TKR - Won six of their last nine games

GUY vs TKR Probable Playing XIs

GUY

No injury update

Shimron Hetmyer, Saim Ayub, Matthew Nandu, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), G Moti-Kanhai, Imran Tahir (C), Odean Smith

TKR

No injury update

Martin Guptill, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine, Ali Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Jayden Seales

GUY vs TKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Hope

Hope is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. N Pooran is another good pick.

Batters

S Ayub

M Guptill and Ayub are the two best batter picks. K Pollard played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Russell

D Pretorius and Russell are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Shepherd is another good pick.

Bowlers

G Motie

The top bowler picks are Motie and A Hosein. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. I Tahir is another good pick.

GUY vs TKR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Russell

Russell bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 569 points in the last eight games.

R Shepherd

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Shepherd the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also bowls his full quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 425 points in the last seven games.

Five must-picks for GUY vs TKR, Match 28

S Ayub

R Shepherd

D Pretorius

N Pooran

A Russell

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Hope, N Pooran

Batters: S Ayub, M Guptill

All-rounders: R Shepherd, K Paul, A Russell, D Pretorius, S Narine

Bowlers: G Motie, A Hosein

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Hope, N Pooran

Batters: S Ayub, M Guptill

All-rounders: R Shepherd, K Paul, A Russell, D Pretorius, S Narine, O Smith

Bowlers: G Motie