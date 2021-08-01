HAM vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Royal London Cup Match 36

Hampshire will take on Lancashire in the 36th match of the Royal London Cup at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.

Despite beginning their campaign with a defeat to Essex, Hampshire bounced back in their next match against Sussex. registering a massive 98-run victory. Meanwhile, Lancashire haven’t tasted defeat in this year’s Royal London Cup yet, beating Gloucestershire by six wickets in their latest encounter.

HAM vs LAN Probable Playing 11s

HAM XI

Tom Alsop, Tom Prest, Nick Gubbins, Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Lewis McManus (wk), James Fuller, Felix Organ, Scott Currie, Kyle Abbott (c), John Turner.

LAN XI

Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, George Balderson, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, George Lavelle (wk), Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey (c), Liam Hurt, Jack Morley.

Match Details

Match: HAM vs LAN, Royal London Cup Match 36.

Date and Time: 1st August, 2021, 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Pitch Report

The Rose Bowl in Southampton favours the batsmen in this format of the game. Pacers should find assistance from the pitch in terms of bounce and carry. The average first-innings score here is above 300 runs.

Today’s HAM vs LAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Alsop scored 68 against Sussex and is a reliable wicket-keeping choice.

Batsmen

Nick Gubbins is having a wonderful campaign for Hampshire. He began the tournament with a half-century against Essex before producing a fabulous century against Sussex in the very next game. He should be among the captaincy choices for your HAM vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy side.

Keaton Jennings is expected to lead the Lancashire batting order. In three matches so far, he has scored 73 runs at an average of 36.5.

All-rounders

James Fuller had a magnificent match against Sussex. Not only did he score a half-century, he also ended up picking a wicket.

Bowlers

Danny Lamb has been magnificent for Lancashire. Not only has he picked up seven wickets in three matches, he has also scored 86 runs.

Liam Hurt has picked up four wickets in three matches already, and is an excellent wicket-taker.

Five best players to pick in HAM vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Nick Gubbins (HAM) – 377 points.

Danny Lamb (LAN) – 344 points.

James Fuller (HAM) – 151 points.

Liam Hurt (LAN) – 141 points.

Felix Organ (HAM) – 123 points.

Key stats for HAM vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Nick Gubbins: 193 runs and 4 wickets.

Danny Lamb: 86 runs and 7 wickets.

James Fuller: 81 runs and 1 wicket.

Liam Hurt: 14 runs and 4 wickets.

Felix Organ: 33 runs and 3 wickets.

HAM vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Today

HAM vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Alsop, Keaton Jennings, Nick Gubbins, Felix Organ, Steven Croft, James Fuller, Josh Bohannon, Danny Lamb, Scott Currie, Liam Hurt, Tom Bailey.

Captain: Nick Gubbins. Vice-Captain: Danny Lamb.

HAM vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Alsop, Keaton Jennings, Nick Gubbins, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Josh Bohannon, Danny Lamb, Scott Currie, Liam Hurt, Tom Bailey, Kyle Abbott.

Captain: Keaton Jennings. Vice-Captain: James Fuller.

