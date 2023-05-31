HAM vs SUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 31, 2023

Hampshire (HAM) will take on Surrey (SUR) in the 30th match of the English T20 Blast 2023. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will be hosting this exciting HAM vs SUR clash on Wednesday.

Hampshire lost their opening game but bounced back to beat Middlesex in their next game. The bowlers did a decent job to knock over Middlesex before their top-order batters contributed to chase down the total in the 18th over to win the game by eight wickets.

Surrey won their first two games but suffered their first loss of the English T20 Blast against Sussex in their third game. After being asked to bat first, the Surrey batters faltered as they got bundled out on 148. The bowlers tried hard but failed to defend the total as Sussex won the game by five wickets.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the HAM vs SUR game.

HAM vs SUR Squad for Today's Match

Hampshire Squad

James Vince (c), Mason Crane, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Chris Wood, Toby Albert, Scott Currie, Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott, Josh Turner, Ross Whiteley, Aneurin Donald

Surrey Squad

Chris Jordan (c), Sean Abbott, Gus Atkinson, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Tom Lawes, Dan Moriarty, Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Cam Steel, Dan Worrall

#3 Nathan Ellis (HAM) – 8.5 credits

Nathan Ellis represents Hampshire in the English T20 Blast 2023

Nathan Ellis has been in good form with the ball in recent times. Representing Hampshire in the English T20 Blast 2023, the right-arm pacer picked up one wicket in their first game against Somerset and followed it by grabbing two in their win over Middlesex in their latest outing.

The Australian pacer bowled well and returned with figures of 2/24 in his four overs. He is good with his variations while bowling in the death overs and you can rely on him to earn you points in the HAM vs SUR game on Wednesday.

#2 Sunil Narine (SUR) – 8 credits

Middlesex v Surrey CCC - Vitality Blast T20

Sunil Narine didn’t have the best of times in IPL 2023 but is back in form with the ball in the English T20 Blast 2023. Featuring for Surrey, the mystery spinner is bowling brilliantly and has played a key role in them winning two games out of three. He has picked up six wickets so far at 13.83

Narine was good for Surrey against Sussex. He scored a quickfire 29 off 18 balls and picked up two wickets, giving away only 18 runs in his four overs, which included a maiden. He can fetch you points with both bat and ball in the HAM vs SUR clash.

#1 James Vince (HAM) – 9 credits

Hampshire Hawks v Middlesex - Vitality Blast T20

James Vince led Hampshire from the front in their win over Middlesex. Chasing 172, Vince played an outstanding knock at the top of the order. He smashed 10 boundaries and a six and remained unbeaten on 88 off 55 balls to guide his side across the line with 13 balls to spare.

The right-handed batter has found his touch and is a key member of Hampshire. He forms a formidable opening pair with Ben McDermott and will be hoping to score big against Surrey at the Rose Bowl.

Poll : Which of these Hampshire players will earn more points? James Vince Nathan Ellis 0 votes