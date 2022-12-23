HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 13

The 13th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Brisbane Heat (HEA) take on the Adelaide Strikers (STR) at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday, December 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HEA vs STR Dream11 prediction.

The Brisbane Heat have not had the best of starts to the season, losing both of their games so far. Although the likes of Jimmy Peirson and Michael Neser have impressed, the Heat have not clicked as a unit and will be keen on an improved performance.

The Strikers, meanwhile, are flying high with three wins in as many games with their bowling trio of Wes Agar, Rashid Khan, and Henry Thornton delivering the goods consistently. Although the Strikers will start as the favorites, the Heat will bank on home conditions as they seek their first win of the season.

HEA vs STR Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 5

The Brisbane Heat and the Adelaide Strikers will lock horns in the 13th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: 23rd December 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

HEA vs STR pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 13

A good batting track beckons at the Gabba with the average first innings score in last season's BBL being in excess of 150. The last three BBL matches at the venue have seen pace account for 50 percent of the wickets. Twenty-four percent of the wickets over the last three BBL matches have fallen in the powerplay. With conditions likely to be better for batting in the backend of the match, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss.

Last 3 BBL matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 161

2nd-innings score: 130

HEA vs STR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Brisbane Heat injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat probable playing 11

Max Bryant, Colin Munro, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), Ross Whiteley, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, James Bazley, Matt Kuhnemann, and Mitchell Swepson.

Adelaide Strikers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Adelaide Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11

Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Harry Nielsen (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, and Peter Siddle.

HEA vs STR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jimmy Peirson (2 matches, 86 runs, Average: 86.00)

Jimmy Peirson has been the Brisbane Heat's best batter this season with scores of 45 (30) and 43 (30). He is an experienced campaigner with a BBL strike rate of 126. With Harry Nielsen not likely to bat in the top six, Peirson stands out as the ideal wicketkeeper option in your HEA vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Chris Lynn (3 matches, 105 runs, Average: 38.3)

Chris Lynn has been decent for the Strikers so far, scoring 105 runs in three matches. He has a terrific record at the Gabba, having played almost all his BBL cricket for the Brisbane Heat. With Lynn striking at over 130 at the Gabba, he is a top pick for your HEA vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Michael Neser (4 wickets in the previous match vs Renegades)

Michael Neser had a terrific start to his BBL campaign, claiming a hat-trick in the previous game against the Melbourne Renegades. Neser is known for his swing-bowling ability and has some experience under his belt as well. Given his all-round skill set, Neser should be a fine addition to your HEA vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (3 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 11.50)

Rashid Khan has had a good start to this campaign, picking up four wickets in two innings. He is averaging 11.50 and has a good record at the Gabba, even taking six wickets in the corresponding fixture last season. With Rashid also being used as an enforcer with the bat, he is a must-have in your HEA vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

HEA vs STR match captain and vice-captain choices

Colin Munro

Colin Munro has been scratchy this season, scoring 43 runs at a strike rate of less than 120. However, Munro is slated to bat at the top of the order for the Heat, where he strikes at 145 all his career. With Munro being due for a big score, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your HEA vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn made the move from Brisbane Heat to Adelaide Strikers and has a point to prove. He has been in decent form this season with scores of 41, 36, and 28 in the Strikers' top order. Given his knowledge of the Gabba conditions and his T20 strike rate of 144.8 this year, Lynn is a viable captaincy option for your HEA vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Matt Short 158 runs in 3 matches Rashid Khan 4 wickets in 3 matches Henry Thornton 11 wickets in 3 matches Michael Neser 4 wickets in the previous game Jimmy Peirson 86 runs in 2 matches

HEA vs STR match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 13

Max Bryant is yet to fire at the top of the order for the Brisbane Heat. However, he is an explosive batter known to score quick runs in the powerplay. If he is able to get find his touch early on in his innings, Bryant could be a game-changing selection in your HEA vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction, click here!

HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jimmy Peirson

Batter: Chris Lynn (vc), Colin Munro (c), Adam Hose, Max Bryant

Allrounder: Michael Neser, Matt Short

Bowler: Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton

HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Max Bryant (c)

Allrounders: Michael Neser, Matt Short, Matt Renshaw

Bowlers: Mark Steketee, Matt Kuhnemann, Rashid Khan (vc), Peter Siddle

