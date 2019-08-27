HT vs BB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's KPL Match - August 27th, 2019

KPL 2019 Dream11 fantasy tips

On the final day of the league stages as part of the Karnataka Premier League 2019, the Hubli Tigers and Bengaluru Blasters will square off in the penultimate round-robin fixture at the SNRW Ground in Mysore at 3 PM today.

Both the teams have four points from five matches and stand a chance to make it to the top four that will undoubtedly add some excitement to this clash. However, the Bengaluru Blasters have a poor net run-rate and face an arduous task of needing a massive win to cling on to their slim hopes of making it to the knockouts.

The Hubli Tigers, on the other hand, started the season on a poor note with two losses but made a comeback to register two wins in a row until they were handed a massive 9-wicket loss against the Mysuru Warriors that has put them in a must-win situation ahead of this crucial game.

Squads to choose from

Hubli Tigers: R Vinay Kumar (C), Praveen Dubey, Mohammed Taha, Pawan KB, Aditya Somanna, Shishir Bhavane, Shreyas Gopal, Mahesh Patel, Abhilash Shetty, David Mathias, Shivil Kaushik, Suraj Seshadri, Mithrakanth Yadav, Vishwanath M, KL Srijith, Luvnith Sisodia, Parikshith Shetty, Dheeraj Shashidhar..

Bengaluru Blasters: Rongsen Jonathon (C), V Koushik, Manoj Bhandage, Rohan Kadam, Sharath BR, Bharath Duri, Anand Doddamani, Naga Bharath, Bharath D, Anil IG, Nikin Jose, Anuraj Bajpai, Nishant S Shekhawat, Muthanna Chandrasekhar, Kishore Kamath, Kuldeep Kumar, Rishi Bopanna, Aditya Goyal.

Playing XI Updates

Hubli Tigers could be handed a massive shot in the arm with the addition of Shreyas Gopal to their side, who will come in place of young pacer Vidhyadhar Patil, as the latter is set to join his U-19 side for a tour to Sri Lanka. KB Pawan could also come in place of M Vishwanathan, who has looked very ordinary this season.

Bengaluru Blasters, despite their loss from the last game, could be expected to go in with the same XI.

Hubli Tigers: Mohammed Taha, Luvnith Sisodia (WK), KB Pawan, Shishir Bhavane, KL Srijith, Praveen Dubey, Vinay Kumar (C), Aditya Somanna, David Mathias, Mitrakanth Yadav, Abilash Shetty.

Bengaluru Blasters: BR Sharath (WK), Rohan Kadam, Nikin Jose, Rongsen Jonathan (C), Rohan Raju, KN Bharath, Manoj Bhandage, Bharath Dhuri, V Koushik, Anand Doddamani, Bharath Devaraj.

Match Details

Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters, Karnataka Premier League, Match 20

27th August 2019, 3.00 PM IST

Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore.

Pitch and Weather Report

The strip at the SDNRW Ground in Mysore has proved to be a batter's paradise over the last few games, with the Mysuru Warriors even scaling a target of 241 from the previous game. One can expect a high scoring game with cool temperatures set to welcome both teams.

Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: BR Sharath has looked solid all through this season and has notched up 125 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 114.67. Given that he bats at the top of the order for the Blasters, he could be a vital prospect for a whole lot of points.

Batsmen: Mohammed Taha is the lone pick from the Hubli Tigers side, given his ability to be explosive with the bat at the top. Although he has looked slightly off-color, Taha has 101 runs from five matches and could be expected to come good in this crucial game.

Rohan Kadam from the Bengaluru Blasters has looked a pale shadow of himself but given that he could be only one inning away from getting back into form, he could be a valuable pick while youngster Nikin Jose, who has contributed with some cameos and has an average of 39.50 with the bat will also be a decent pick.

Yet, one player to watch out for will be Blasters' skipper Rongsen Jonathan, who will need to come good in this game. Given the magnitude of the situation at hand, expect Jonathan to come out all guns blazing and lead his team from the front with the bat.

All-rounders: Two youngsters who have been consistent for the Hubli Tigers have been picked for this fantasy side. Praveen Dubey is coming off a fantastic fifty against the Belagavi Panthers and has put across some vital knocks, notching up 159 runs from five matches at a fantastic strike rate of 155.88 and could also strike with his leg-spin.

Hubli Tigers skipper Vinay Kumar has not had the best of seasons thus far but with buckets of experience under his belt, his understanding of the game could come to the fore as the Tigers face a must-win situation. Operating with the new ball and at the death, he could cause a few problems for the Blasters batsmen, who will be looking to accumulate a massive score on the board.

From the Bengaluru Blasters, Manoj Bhandage has been picked, given his ability to trouble batsmen with a nagging line and length. Expect him to pick up a few crucial wickets to pile the pressure on the Tigers' batsmen.

Bowlers: From the Hubli Tigers, Mitrakanth Yadav, who has been miserly with the ball and has 6 wickets from five games at an economy of just 6.55 could be an important pick while David Mathias, the hero from Tigers' win against Bijapur Bulls is certain to accumulate points considering his exploits with bat and ball.

From the Blasters, Anand Doddamani has picked up from where he left off last season and has a fantastic economy rate of just 5.25, with 4 wickets from five games and could be backed to pick a few wickets in the middle overs with his left-arm spin.

Captain: Praveen Dubey, given his consistent show this season with the bat will be made the captain of this side while Mohammed Taha, who could steal the game away with his explosiveness at the top of the order will be the vice-captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: BR Sharath, Mohammed Taha (VC), Nikin Jose, Rohan Kadam, Rongsen Jonathan, Praveen Dubey (C), Vinay Kumar, Manoj Bhandage, Mitrakanth Yadav, David Mathias, Anand Doddamani.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: BR Sharath, Luvnith Sisodia, Mohammed Taha, Nikin Jose, Rohan Kadam (VC), Rongsen Jonathan (C), Praveen Dubey, Vinay Kumar, Mitrakanth Yadav, David Mathias, V Koushik.

