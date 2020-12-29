HUR vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Dec 30th, 2020

Match 20 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 has the Brisbane Heat taking on the Hobart Hurricanes at the Gabba on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes have had a fairly successful campaign so far, with three wins in five games. Despite their regular captain Matthew Wade not available due to national duties, the Hurricanes batting unit is one of the strongest in the competition. Ben McDermott and Colin Munro complement D'Arcy Short well.

Their pace attack has also impressed with James Faulkner and Riley Meredith featuring among the top wicket-takers. With a well-balanced side, the Hurricanes are on course for a playoff finish although it is easier said than done.

Their opponents, Brisbane Heat have blown hot and cold this season. However, they come into this game on the back of a morale-boosting win against the Hurricanes a couple of days ago.

Despite Chris Lynn not featuring due to an injury, Jimmy Peirson has led the side well in his absence. The presence of Lewis Gregory and Joe Denly would also boost their chances as they seek to complete a double over the Hurricanes.

Both teams look well-balanced but the Hurricanes hold the edge in terms of depth and experience. However, one cannot write off the Heat's chances, especially with home conditions also playing into their hands.

All in all, another cracking game beckons with both sides eyeing the two points in this BBL 2020 clash.

Squads to choose from

Hobart Hurricanes

Advertisement

Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Tim Paine, Keemo Paul, D’Arcy Short, Nick Winter, Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim, Caleb Jewell

Brisbane Heat

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jimmy Peirson (c), Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans.

Predicted Playing XI

Hobart Hurricanes

Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (C&WK), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Wil Parker, Riley Meredith, and Scott Boland

Brisbane Heat

Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, James Bazley, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (C&WK), Joe Denly, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Mark Steketee, and Xavier Bartlett

Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 20

Date: 30th December 2020, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Gabba with some help on offer for the bowlers. There is extra bounce and swing available off the surface for the pacers, who should have a major say in the outcome of the game.

The spinners should come into play as the match progresses, with the dimensions of the ground playing into their hands. Both teams will look to bat first, with 160 being a good total at this venue.

HUR vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HUR vs HEA Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Dawid Malan, D'Arcy Short, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Mark Steketee, and Xavier Bartlett

Captain: D'Arcy Short, Vice-Captain: Jack Wildermuth

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Dawid Malan, D'Arcy Short, Jack Wildermuth, Joe Denly, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, and Xavier Bartlett

Captain: D'Arcy Short, Vice-Captain: Max Bryant