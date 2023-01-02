HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 26

The 26th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) take on the Adelaide Strikers (STR) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday, January 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HUR vs STR Dream11 prediction.

Strikers are not in the best of form coming into the game, losing three matches on the trot. While the likes of Matt Short and Henry Thornton continue to impress, the Strikers have come up short in crucial moments. As they seek a return to winning ways, the Strikers face the Hurricanes, who have won two out of five games so far.

Although the Hurricanes have had their personnel concerns of late, they should be at full strength ahead of this game. Both teams look evenly matched on paper, making for an exciting match at the Bellerive Oval.

HUR vs STR Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 26

The Hobart Hurricanes and the Adelaide Strikers will lock horns in the 26th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HUR vs STR, BBL 2022-23, Match 26

Date and Time: 2nd January 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

HUR vs STR pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 26

Although the previous game saw a lowly total of 122 being defended, the pitch was a decent one to bat on. While pacers have accounted for the majority of the wickets, spinners will also be key at the venue. The previous game saw four wickets fall in the powerplay phase, indicating help on offer for the pacers early on. With this being an evening fixture, chasing could be the preferred option.

Record at the Bellerive Oval in BBL 2022-23

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 122

2nd-innings score: 114

HUR vs STR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Hobart Hurricanes injury/team news

Ben McDermott is doubtful for the game.

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11

D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott/Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade (c&wk), Shadab Khan, Tim David, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Nathan Ellis, Joel Paris/Chris Tremain, Patrick Dooley and Riley Meredith.

Adelaide Strikers injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Adelaide Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11

Matt Short, Henry Hunt, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Harry Nielsen (wk), Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle (c), Wes Agar and Henry Thornton.

HUR vs STR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Matthew Wade (4 matches, 168 runs, Average: 42.00)

Matthew Wade has been the Hurricanes' best batter this season, scoring 168 runs in four matches. He is striking at 151.35 and has two fifties to his name this season. Given his form and experience, Wade should be a fine addition to your HUR vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Chris Lynn (6 matches, 173 runs, Average: 28.83)

Chris Lynn has 173 runs in six matches and is one of the top run-scorers this season. He has consistently gotten off to starts without converting them into big ones. Lynn has looked in good touch despite having a sub-par batting strike rate of 121 and can be backed in your HUR vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shadab Khan (5 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 20.57)

Shadab Khan has done well with the ball this season, picking up seven wickets in five matches. He is averaging 20.57 with the ball and has been the Hurricanes' go-to bowler in the middle overs. Although Shadab's batting has left room for improvement, he can score quick runs in the middle overs, making him a must-have in your HUR vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (6 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 22.40)

Rashid Khan has had a lukewarm BBL campaign so far, picking up only five wickets in as many innings. However, he is averaging a decent 22.40 and an economy rate of 5.60. With Rashid due for a big performance with the ball, he is another must-have in your HUR vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

HUR vs STR match captain and vice-captain choices

D'Arcy Short

D'Arcy Short has a good record at the Bellerive Oval with 969 runs at an average of 34.6. While Short has not looked in great touch, the conditions and the dimensions of the ground should play into his hands. With Short also adding value with the ball as well, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your HUR vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

Matt Short

Matt Short has been the standout player for the Adelaide Strikers in recent times. He has 183 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 130.71 this season. Short also has six wickets in six matches with an economy of 4.92 - the best for any bowler who has bowled ten overs or more this season. With Short in good form and capable of scoring big runs, he is a viable captaincy option in your HUR vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Matthew Wade 168 runs in 4 matches Matt Short 183 runs in 6 matches Tim David 108 runs in 5 matches Rashid Khan 5 wickets in 6 matches Wes Agar 10 wickets in 5 matches

HUR vs STR match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 26

Henry Thornton has been sensational in the BBL this season, picking up 16 wickets in six matches. He has troubled batters with his raw pace and extra bounce. Given the conditions available at the Bellerive Oval, Thornton will be key for the Strikers and should be a good pick for your HUR vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction, click here!

HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Tim David

All-rounders: Matthew Short (c), D'Arcy Short (vc), Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis

HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: Chris Lynn, Henry Hunt, Tim David

All-rounders: Matthew Short, D'Arcy Short, Shadab Khan (vc)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (c), Wes Agar, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis

Poll : 0 votes