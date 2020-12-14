HUR vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Dec 15th, 2020

In match 8 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020, Hobart Hurricanes take on Adelaide Strikers at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston on Tuesday.

Hurricanes have had a strong start to their BBL campaign with two wins in as many matches so far. Riding on the exploits of their pace attack led by James Faulkner, Hurricanes managed to stifle both their opponents, Sixers and Strikers. With both D'Arcy Short and Colin Ingram in good form at the top of the order, Hurricanes look good for a deep run in the BBL.

Meanwhile, Strikers lost their BBL opener against Hurricanes on Sunday, as their top order failed against Scott Boland and Riley Meredith. Despite Daniel Worrall's fifty, Adelaide Strikers came up second best and will eye revenge against the same team, as Alex Carey is set to return to the side. With Rashid Khan and Peter Siddle also likely to be back in action, Strikers will fancy a win in this BBL fixture.

Although Hurricanes have momentum on their side, they would be wary of Strikers, who have a well-balanced roster. Nevertheless, a competitive BBL game could be expected.

BBL 2020-21: Squads to choose from

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Tim Paine, Keemo Paul, D’Arcy Short, Nick Winter, Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim, Caleb Jewell.

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Matt Renshaw, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Jon Wells, Cameron White, Daniel Worrall.

Predicted Playing-11s

Hobart Hurricanes

D'Arcy Short, Will Jacks, Ben McDermott, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (C&WK), Tim David, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Johan Botha, Scott Boland and Riley Meredith.

Adelaide Strikers

Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C&WK), Jono Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar and Peter Siddle.

Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 8

Date: 15th December 2020, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Aurora Stadium is a good one to bat on despite something in it for the pacers. The track could slow down as the match progresses, so the first four overs could be crucial in the context of the BBL game.

While spinners could have a say in the outcome, 170 is expected to be a competitive score at this venue. Both teams could look to bat first, as the conditions are not expected to change much during the game.

HUR vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HUR vs STR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Carey, W Jacks, P Salt, J Weatherald, B McDermott, D Short, M Renshaw, R Meredith, D Worrall, N Ellis and R Khan.

Captain: P Salt. Vice-Captain: D Short.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Carey, C Ingram, P Salt, J Weatherald, P Handscomb, D Short, M Renshaw, R Meredith, D Worrall, N Ellis and D Briggs.

Captain: D Short. Vice-Captain: A Carey.