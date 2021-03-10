“I have seen Rishabh Pant very closely, and I believe in match-winners” – Sourav Ganguly

Speaking to India Today, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly showered praise on Rishabh Pant. The former India captain called Pant a ‘match-winner and likened him to the likes of Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag.

Rishabh Pant is going through a tremendous purple patch at the moment. Following inconsistent performances with the national side and a mediocre IPL campaign with Delhi Capitals in the UAE, Pant was left out of the limited-overs side during the tour of Australia.

However, the young wicket-keeper batsman seized his opportunities brilliantly in the three Test matches in Australia and was also key in the England series.

“I have seen Pant very closely, and I believe in match-winners. When they get going on their day, they can single-handedly win matches. Rishabh Pant is such a player. I have also said this in the past, had he stayed at the crease for 5 or 6 more overs, India could have won the Sydney Test. He is a game-changer. I like match-winners. In my time, we had Sehwag, Yuvraj, Dhoni,” said Sourav Ganguly.

In the third Test in Sydney, Rishabh Pant played a crucial knock of 91 runs and helped India draw the match. He then went one step further and played a match-winning innings for the ages against Australia in the final Test at the Gabba.

Rishabh Pant was also key in the recent Test series win against England at home, in which India won 3-1 to seal their place in the World Test Championship final.

"Rishabh Pant's counter-attack against Anderson was brilliant": Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly praised Rishabh Pant's performances against Australia and England.

Sourav Ganguly waxed lyrical about Rishabh Pant's performances in the England series too. The former India captain said in this regard:

“Look at the way he played against England. India were 146 for 6 (fourth Test in Ahmedabad). The match could have gone either way. But Rishabh Pant turned it around with his knock. Look at his game-sense. The second new-ball came in. His counterattack against Anderson was brilliant,” Ganguly said.

Rishabh Pant was the third-highest run-scorer in the England series. He also scored his first Test century at home in the final Test in Ahmedabad.

In the ICC’s latest Test batsman rankings, Rishabh Pant has now ascended to the seventh spot, the highest for any active wicket-keeper in the game.