IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for New Zealand A tour of India 2022, 3rd Unofficial ODI

India A (IN-A) will lock horns with New Zealand A (NZ-A) in the third unofficial ODI of the New Zealand A tour of India 2022 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, September 27. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for 3rd Unofficial ODI.

India A have been quite dominant throughout the series so far, and have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead. They won the toss and opted to bowl in the second match in Chennai. Kuldeep Yadav picked up a hat-trick as India A bowled out the visitors for just 219 runs in side 47 overs. Joe Carter scored a fighting 72 off 80 balls, but it went in vain.

The Indian run-chase was led by a fantastic start, provided by Prithvi Shaw, who slammed 77 off just 48 balls. The hosts won the match inside 34 overs with four wickets in hand.

IN-A vs NZ-A Match Details, 3rd Unofficial ODI

The third unofficial ODI of the New Zealand A tour of India 2022 will be played on September 27 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match is set to take place at 9.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-A vs NZ-A, New Zealand A tour of India 2022, 3rd Unofficial ODI

Date and Time: September 27, 2022, 9.00 am IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Disney+ Hotstar

IN-A vs NZ-A Pitch Report

The first couple of matches proved to be low-scoring encounters. New Zealand failed to cross the 250-run mark in both the encounters they batted first. The same trend is expected to continue here. Spinners have proven to be decisive in Chennai.

Last match (this series)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 193

Average second innings score: 196

IN-A vs NZ-A Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

India A: W-W

New Zealand A: L-L

IN-A vs NZ-A probable playing 11s for today’s match

India A Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

India A Probable Playing 11

Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (c), Tilak Verma, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Bawa, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, and Umran Malik.

New Zealand A Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

New Zealand A Probable Playing 11

Chad Bowes, Rachin Ravindra, Dane Cleaver, Joe Carter, Robert O’Donnell (c), Tom Bruce, Sean Solia, Michael Rippon, Logan van Beek, Joe Walker, and Jacob Duffy.

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Sanju Samson (2 matches, 66 runs, Average: 66)

Sanju Samson is the best wicketkeeper choice for your IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is already a superstar of Indian cricket, having built a considerable reputation in the IPL. Samson has scored 66 runs in two matches at a strike rate of over 98.

Top Batter pick

Ruturaj Gaikwad (2 matches, 71 runs, Average: 35.50)

Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been formidable with the bat so far. He has amassed 71 runs in two innings at an average of 35.50.

Top All-rounder pick

Rachin Ravindra (2 matches, 71 runs, Strike Rate: 93.42)

Promising New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has been in good touch with the bat. He has notched up 71 runs at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 93.42. However, Ravindra is yet to find success with the ball.

Top Bowler pick

Kuldeep Yadav (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.84)

Kuldeep Yadav is the leading wicket-taker in the series with five wickets from two games. Kuldeep took a hat-trick in the last match and has bowled at an economy rate of 3.84.

IN-A vs NZ-A match captain and vice-captain choices

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has been in exceptional form with the bat and is the leading run-scorer in the series. Shaw has amassed 94 runs in two games at an average of 47 and brilliant strike rate of 130.55. He could prove to be a fine multiplier pick for your IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur is a valuable all-round choice for India A. He remained unbeaten on 25 in the last match and finished the run chase. Thakur has also taken four wickets in two matches at an average of 18.

5 Must-picks with players stats for IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Prithvi Shaw 94 runs 163 points Shardul Thakur 25 runs and 4 wickets 156 points Kuldeep Yadav 5 wickets 151 points Logan Van Beek 4 wickets 129 points Sanju Samson 66 runs 123 points

IN-A vs NZ-A match expert tips

Prithvi Shaw has been in outstanding form with the bat and he often proves to be the difference-maker for his side. He will be a player to watch out for here as well.

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd Unofficial ODI, Head to Head League

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Dane Cleaver

Batters: Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Joe Carter

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rippon, Rishi Dhawan

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Logan van Beek

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd Unofficial ODI, Grand League

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Joe Carter

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rippon, Rishi Dhawan

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Logan van Beek

