IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia Women tour of India, ODI 1

The 1st ODI match of the Australia Women tour of India will see India Women (IN-W) squaring off against Australia Women (AU-W) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, December 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

India Women showed their dominance in the recently concluded England series as well as the only Test against Australia Women. They are currently in best of their form and are clear favorites to win this match and eventually the ODI series for their home fans. Australia Women, on the other hand, will try to take revenge for the Test loss and might surprise everyone.

Australia Women will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback, but India Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IN-W vs AU-W Match Details

The 1st ODI match of the Australia Women tour of India will be played on December 28 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-W vs AU-W, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 28th December 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. Choosing all-rounders is always preferable in women's matches since they give additional points both from bat and ball.

IN-W vs AU-W Form Guide

IN-W - Will be playing their first match

AU-W - Will be playing their first match

IN-W vs AU-W Probable Playing XI

IN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque

AU-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Darcie Brown

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Mooney

B Mooney is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. A Healy is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Mandhana

E Perry and S Mandhana are the two best picks for batters for the Dream11 team. H Kaur played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Gardner

A Gardner and D Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. T McGrath is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

R Singh Thakur

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Singh Thakur and J Jonassen. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Schutt is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IN-W vs AU-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Gardner

A Gardner will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

D Sharma

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Sharma the captain as she is in top form both with bat and ball. You can make her the captain of the upcoming game.

5 Must-Picks for IN-W vs AU-W, 1st ODI

S Mandhana

D Sharma

B Mooney

E Perry

A Gardner

India Women vs Australia Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: E Perry, S Mandhana, H Kaur

All-rounders: T McGrath, D Sharma, A Gardner, P Vastrakar

Bowlers: M Schutt, R Singh, J Jonassen

India Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney, A Healy

Batters: E Perry, S Mandhana, S Verma

All-rounders: D Sharma, A Gardner

Bowlers: S Patil, R Singh, J Jonassen, A King