IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia Women tour of India, ODI 3

The 3rd ODI match of the Australia Women tour of India will see India Women (IN-W) square off against Australia Women (AU-W) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 2.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Australia Women have already won the ODI series and will be looking to win the last match for a clean sweep. India Women, on the other hand, played well but could not end their innings on a positive note. This time they will be looking to save themselves from cleansweep.

India Women will give it their all to win the match, but Australia Women are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter and the series by 3-0.

IN-W vs AU-W Match Details

The 3rd ODI match of the Australia Women Tour of India will be played on January 2 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-W vs AU-W, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 2nd January 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

Choosing all-rounders is always preferable in women's matches since they give additional points both from bat and ball.

The last match here was the 2nd ODI match played between Australia Women and India Women, where a total of 513 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

IN-W vs AU-W Form Guide

IN-W - L L

AU-W - W W

IN-W vs AU-W Probable Playing XI

IN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shreyanka Patil, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur

AU-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Kim Garth, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Mooney

B Mooney is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match, as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. R Ghosh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

E Perry

E Perry and J Rodrigues are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. P Litchfield played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Sharma

D Sharma and P Vastrakar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. A Gardner is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

G Wareham

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Singh and G Wareham. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Garth is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IN-W vs AU-W match captain and vice-captain choices

D Sharma

D Sharma will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has earned 242 points in the last two matches.

P Vastrakar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P. Vastrakar, as she is in top-notch form with both the bat and ball. You can make him the captain of the Grand League teams. She has earned 172 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for IN-W vs AU-W, 3rd ODI

D Sharma

T McGrath

P Vastrakar

E Perry

A Gardner

India Women vs Australia Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney, R Ghosh

Batters: E Perry, P Litchfield, J Rodrigues, S Mandhana

All-rounders: T McGrath, D Sharma, A Gardner, P Vastrakar

Bowlers: G Wareham

India Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney, R Ghosh

Batters: E Perry, H Kaur

All-rounders: T McGrath, D Sharma, A Gardner, P Vastrakar, A Sutherland

Bowlers: K Garth, R Singh Thakur