IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia Women tour of India, T20I 2

The 2nd T20I match of the Australia Women tour of India will see India Women (IN-W) squaring off against Australia Women (AU-W) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, January 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

India Women had a disastrous ODI series since they got whitewashed by Australia Women by 3-0. However, they showcased some class performances in the 1st T20I where they defeated Australia Women by 9 wickets.

Australia Women, on the other hand, will be looking forward to make a comeback in the T20I series by winning the 2nd T20I. Nevertheless, India Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IN-W vs AU-W Match Details

The 2nd T20I match of the Australia Women tour of India will be played on January 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-W vs AU-W, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 7th January 2023, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. Choosing all-rounders is always preferable in women's matches since they give additional points both from bat and ball. In the last match here, a total of 286 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

IN-W vs AU-W Form Guide

IN-W - W

AU-W - L

IN-W vs AU-W Probable Playing XI

IN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shefali Verma, Titas Sadhu

AU-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Alyssa Healy (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Healy

A Healy is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. B Mooney is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Verma

E Perry and S Verma are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Mandhana played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Gardner

A Gardner and D Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. T McGrath is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

G Wareham

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Patil and G Wareham. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Sadhu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IN-W vs AU-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Mandhana

S Mandhana showed her dominance in the 1st T20I match, where she smashed 54 runs in 52 balls. This makes her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

D Sharma

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Sharma as she is in top notch form both with bat and ball. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. She took 2 wickets in the 1st T20I.

5 Must-Picks for IN-W vs AU-W, 2nd T20I

D Sharma

S Verma

S Mandhana

B Mooney

A Gardner

India Women vs Australia Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: E Perry, S Mandhana, P Litchfield, S Verma (vc)

All-rounders: T McGrath, D Sharma (c), A Gardner

Bowlers: G Wareham, T Sadhu, S Patil

India Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney, A Healy

Batters: S Mandhana (c), S Verma

All-rounders: T McGrath, D Sharma, A Gardner (vc)

Bowlers: R Singh, M Schutt, T Sadhu, S Patil