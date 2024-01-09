IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia Women tour of India, T20I 3

The 3rd T20I match of the Australia Women tour of India will see India Women (IN-W) squaring off against Australia Women (AU-W) at the Dr DY Patil Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, January 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

This whole tour has been full of ups and downs. While India Women won the Test series, Australia Women won the ODI series. The T20I series is currently at standstill as both teams have won one match each. Today's 3rd T20I match is the series decider.

India Women will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback after the 2nd T20I, but Australia Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IN-W vs AU-W Match Details

The 3rd T20I match of the Australia Women tour of India will be played on January 9 at the Dr DY Patil Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-W vs AU-W, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 9th January 2024, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Academy, Navi Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. Choosing all-rounders is always preferable in women's matches since they give additional points both from bat and ball. In the last match here, a total of 263 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

IN-W vs AU-W Form Guide

IN-W - W L

AU-W - L W

IN-W vs AU-W Probable Playing XI

IN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shefali Verma, Titas Sadhu

AU-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Alyssa Healy (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Healy

A Healy is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. B Mooney is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

E Perry

E Perry and P Litchfield are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Mandhana played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Sharma

A Gardner and D Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. T McGrath is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

G Wareham

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Patil and G Wareham. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Sadhu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IN-W vs AU-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Gardner

A Gardner is a complete all-rounder and one of the most crucial picks from the Australia Women team. This makes her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match especially as the pitch is quite used.

D Sharma

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Sharma the captain as she is in top notch form both with bat and ball. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has smashed 30 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for IN-W vs AU-W, 3rd T20I

D Sharma

E Perry

S Patil

G Wareham

A Gardner

India Women vs Australia Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney, A Healy

Batters: E Perry, S Mandhana, P Litchfield

All-rounders: T McGrath, D Sharma, A Gardner, A Sutherland

Bowlers: G Wareham, S Patil

India Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney, A Healy, R Ghosh

Batters: E Perry

All-rounders: T McGrath, D Sharma, A Gardner

Bowlers: G Wareham, S Patil, T Sadhu, K Garth