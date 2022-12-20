IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 5th T20I

India Women (IN-W) will take on Australia Women (AU-W) in the fifth T20I of the five-match series at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, December 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction.

Australia Women have already wrapped up the series and are currently leading by a 3-1 margin. The visitors' batting has been superb throughout the series as they have racked up scores in excess of 170 in each of the first four encounters. India Women, meanwhile, have given a good account of themselves despite losing the rubber with a game to spare. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be desperate to register a consolation win and reduce the deficit.

IN-W vs AU-W Match Details, 5th T20I

The fifth T20I of the five-match series between India Women and Australia Women will be played on December 20 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-W vs AU-W, 5th T20I

Date & Time: December 20th 2022, 7 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Live Telecast: Star Sports

IN-W vs AU-W Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai has been a superb one to bat on. Australia Women have racked up scores of 172 and 188 in the last two games, with India Women having come close to chasing it down as well.

IN-W vs AU-W Probable Playing 11 today

India Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

India Women Probable Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Australia Women team/injury news

Alyssa Healy will miss the last T20I due to a calf injury. Tahlia McGrath is going to lead the side. Phoebe Litchfield could replace Healy in the XI.

Australia Women Probable Playing XI: Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney (wk), Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

Today’s IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Richa Ghosh (4 matches, 103 runs)

Richa Ghosh seems to be hitting the ball excellently. The 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has scored 103 runs at a strike rate of 190.74 with the help of nine fours and seven sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Harmanpreet Kaur (4 matches, 125 runs)

Harmanpreet Kaur has gotten some good starts in the series and has threatened to produce a match-winning knock. The Indian skipper has aggregated 125 runs in four games while striking at 122.54.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ellyse Perry (4 matches, 147 runs, 2 wickets)

Ellyse Perry has been in superb form with the bat. The veteran all-rounder has racked up two excellent fifties and is striking at 165.16 in the series. On the bowling front, she has chipped in with a couple of wickets at an economy rate of 7.00.

Top Bowler Pick

Darcie Brown (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Darcie Brown has bowled really well in the five-match rubber. The 19-year-old fast bowler has returned with three wickets in two games at an economy rate of 6.50.

IN-W vs AU-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Beth Mooney (4 matches, 203 runs)

Beth Mooney has been in magnificent touch with the bat. The left-handed batter has amassed 203 runs, including two half-centuries, in four innings at a strike rate of 143.97 with the help of 33 fours.

Deepti Sharma (4 matches, 75 runs, 5 wickets)

Deepti Sharma is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the series with five scalps. She has also scored 75 runs while striking at 170.45.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Beth Mooney 203 runs in 4 matches Ellyse Perry 147 runs & 2 wickets in 4 matches Deepti Sharma 75 runs & 5 wickets in 4 matches Harmanpreet Kaur 125 runs in 4 matches Darcie Brown 3 wickets in 2 matches

IN-W vs AU-W match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders and top-order batters in their ranks. The likes of Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma will be the ones to watch out for in the fifth IN-W vs AU-W T20I.

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Beth Mooney (c), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tahlia McGrath

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma (vc), Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Alana King, Renuka Thakur Singh, Darcie Brown

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Grace Harris, Beth Mooney, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry (vc), Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Darcie Brown, Anjali Sarvani

Poll : 0 votes