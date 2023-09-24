IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asian Games Womens T20I, Semi Final 1

The 1st Semi Final match of the Asian Games Women's T20I will see India Women (IN-W) squaring off against Bangladesh Women (BD-W) at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Thursday, September 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both the teams quarter final matches were abandoned due to rain. The last Time these two teams met for T20 series, India won the series by 2-1.

Bangladesh Women will give it their all to win the match, but India Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IN-W vs BD-W Match Details

The 1st Semi Final match of the Asian Games Women's T20I will be played on September 24 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-W vs BD-W, Semi Final 1

Date and Time: 24th September 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Pacers and spinners both will be crucial on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first. It is advisable to focus on all-rounders since they can help you earn points from both batting and bowling.

IN-W vs BD-W Form Guide

IN-W - N/R

BD-W - N/R

IN-W vs BD-W Probable Playing XI

IN-W Playing XI

Harmanpreet Kaur might not play this match too due to suspension

Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Mani Minnu, Kanika Ahuja, Amanjot Kaur

BD-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Fargana Hoque, Shorna Akter, Sathi Rani, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Dilara Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter

IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Sultana

N Sultana is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. R Ghosh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Mandhana

F Hoque and S Mandhana are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Rodrigues played exceptionally well in the last matches, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Verma

D Sharma and S Verma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Vastrakar is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

R Gayakwad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Akter and R Gayakwad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. D Vaidya is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IN-W vs BD-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Verma

S Verma will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

D Sharma

Since the pitch is expected to assist spinners, you can make D Sharma as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for IN-W vs BD-W, Semi Final 1

R Gayakwad

N Akter

S Mandhana

S Verma

D Sharma

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders in the team. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Sultana

Batters: J Rodrigues, S Mandhana

All-rounders: S Verma (c), D Sharma (vc), P Vastrakar

Bowlers: D Vaidya, R Gayakwad, S Khatun, N Akter, M Minnu

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Sultana

Batters: J Rodrigues, S Mandhana (vc)

All-rounders: S Verma, D Sharma (c), R Khan

Bowlers: D Vaidya, R Gayakwad, S Khatun, N Akter, M Minnu