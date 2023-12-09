IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for England Women tour of India, Match 2

The second match of the England Women tour of India will see India Women (IN-W) square off against England Women (EN-W) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, December 9.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

England Women won the last T20I match on the same pitch against India Women by 38 runs. The India Women youngsters played well but seniors need to stand up and take some duty too.

India Women will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback but England Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IN-W vs EN-W Match Details

The second match of the England Women tour of India will be played on December 9 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-W vs EN-W, Match 2

Date and Time: December 9, 2023, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and pacers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

Choosing all-rounders is always preferable in women's matches since they give additional points both from bat and ball. The last match played here was a high-scoring encounter, where a total of 356 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

IN-W vs EN-W Form Guide

IN-W - L

EN-W - W

IN-W vs EN-W Probable Playing XI

IN-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja.

EN-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt.

IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ghosh

R Ghosh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. A Jones is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Mandhana

S Verma and S Mandhana are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. D Wyatt played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Sciver Brunt

N Sciver Brunt and D Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. A Capsey is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Ecclestone

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Singh and S Ecclestone. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Patil is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IN-W vs EN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

N Sciver Brunt

N Sciver Brunt will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Brunt smashed 77 runs and took one wicket in the last match.

D Sharma

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Sharma captain of the grand league teams as she is in top-notch form both with bat and ball.

5 Must-Picks for IN-W vs EN-W, Match 2

S Mandhana

D Sharma

N Sciver Brunt

S Verma

S Ecclestone

India Women vs England Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh.

Batters: S Verma, S Mandhana, H Kaur, D Wyatt.

All-rounders: N Sciver Brunt, A Capsey, D Sharma.

Bowlers: S Ecclestone, S Patil, R Singh.

India Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Jones.

Batters: S Verma, S Mandhana, H Kaur, S Dunkley.

All-rounders: N Sciver Brunt, P Vastrakar, D Sharma.

Bowlers: S Ecclestone, S Glenn, R Singh.