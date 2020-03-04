IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's T20 World Cup Match - Mar 5th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The first semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will see India take on England on Thursday. Incidentally, both sides played against one another in the knockouts of the previous edition as well with England coming out on top. However, India holds the edge heading into this game. With an in-form top order and a formidable spin-heavy bowling attack, India will fancy their chances ahead of this must-win encounter.

However, England has recovered well after succumbing to South Africa in their first game of the tournament. With a wealth of experience to fall back on, England should prove to be a handful for the Indians in what promises be an exciting clash in Sydney. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IN-W vs EN-W.

IN-W vs EN-W Teams:

India Women:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Richa Ghosh

England Women:

Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt

Playing 11 Updates:

India Women:

India should field an unchanged side for this game as they eye a spot in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup. The Indians have been rampant in the group stage with four wins out of four. While Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues have blown hot and cold, Shafali Verma has starred at the top of the order. However, they will need Harmanpreet Kaur and Veda Krishnamurthy to step against a formidable English bowling attack. The onus will be on the spin quartet of Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad with there being some turn on offer. With Shikha Pandey leading the bowling attack, the Indians look well-equipped to take a step further to the Women's T20 World Cup trophy.

Possible XI: Shafali, Mandhana, Jemimah, Kaur (C), Veda, Deepti, Taniya(WK), Radha, Poonam, Shikha and Rajeshwari

England Women:

Similar to their opponents on Thursday, England is likely to field the same side that featured against West Indies. The English have been heavily reliant on Natalie Sciver and Heather Knight, who have scored a combined total of 395 runs so far. While there is some confusion over the opening pair, Amy Ellen Jones should open the batting alongside Danielle Wyatt. Their bowlers have also done well with Sophie Ecclestone impressing the most. While the likes of Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole are key to England's fortunes, Sarah Glenn is one to watch out for in this game.

Possible XI: Jones(WK), Wyatt, Sciver, Knight(C), Beaumont, Wilson, Brunt, Ecclestone, Shrubsole, Glenn and Villiers/Winfield.

Match Details:

India Women vs England Women, 1st Semi-Final

5th March 2020, 9:30 AM IST

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report:

A good batting track is expected although persistent rains in Sydney threaten the possibility of the semi-final. If a match does take place, there should be some help on offer for the pacers owing to the overcast conditions. Spinners should come into play in the middle overs with both sides ideally looking to chase upon winning the toss.

IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Despite being demoted in the batting order, Amy Ellen Jones got some runs against West Indies. With a quick-fire 23 under her belt, she is the preferred option ahead of Taniya Bhatia. Although Bhatia's keeping skills are top-notch, she isn't as capable as her English counterpart with the bat, which paves the way for Jones' selection as the lone keeper.

Batters: Shafali Verma and Heather Knight are among the top run scorers in this tournament. With 161 and 193 runs respectively, both Verma and Knight warrant a place in the fantasy team. Although Smriti Mandhana's form hasn't been great, her experience should serve her well in this crucial encounter. While Jemimah Rodrigues is also a viable alternative to Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt is one to watch out for with the English opener due for a big one.

Allrounders: Nat Sciver has been the player of the tournament so far. She leads the batting charts with 202 runs, including three fifties in just four games. With her medium pace also bound to come into play, she is a must-have in the fantasy side. Deepti Sharma has also done well with 83 runs and two wickets in the tournament. With spin expected to play a significant role, she is another viable option for this game. If one were to pick an extra allrounder, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur is a handy pick despite her lack of form with the bat.

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone and Poonam Yadav have been highly productive for their respective teams. Both of them occupy the top two spots in the bowling charts with eight and nine wickets respectively. They should be included in the fantasy team with there being ample help on offer for the spinners at the SCG. Sarah Glenn has also done well in recent games with the leggie picking six wickets in the tournament. While her spell of 2/16 against the West Indies holds her in good stead, the likes of Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav should suffice as the second Indian pick in the fantasy team.

Captain: Natalie Sciver and Deepti Sharma are the perfect options for captaincy from both rosters. Both of them have performed with bat and ball and should make an impact on what is possibly a slow track. While Smriti Mandhana's explosive batting ability is a handy asset, picking Danielle Wyatt as the differential option would be a viable pick considering her record against the Indians.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Amy Ellen Jones, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver, Deepti Sharma, Sarah Glenn, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey and Sophie Ecclestone.

Captain: Danielle Wyatt, Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Amy Ellen Jones, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver, Deepti Sharma, Sarah Glenn, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav and Sophie Ecclestone.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana, Vice-Captain: Nat Sciver