IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 3rd Women’s T20I Match - Mar 23, 2021

The third and final T20I between India Women and South Africa Women is set to take place in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The South Africa Women have been impressive on this tour, with a series of wins already under their belt. With the likes of Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt firing on all cylinders, South Africa will be eyeing a clean sweep heading into the game.

The onus will once again be on Shabnim Ismail to deliver the goods with the ball alongside youngsters Bosch and de Klerk.

The Indians, on the other hand, have done relatively well despite Harmanpreet Kaur's absence. Smriti Mandhana has been in poor form, but India's youngsters have come out firing, with Harleen Deol impressing in both games.

However, they will need to step up with the ball and on the field if they are to topple the South Africans in this fixture.

Although the South Africans have form and momentum on their side, the Indians are a force to be reckoned with in this format.

With only pride left to salvage in this game, expect a tough fight from the home side in what should be a cracking game on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

India Women

Advertisement

Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Simran Bahadur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sushma Verma, Mansi Joshi, Radha Yadav, C Prathyusha, Ayushi Soni and Monica Patel.

South Africa Women

Lizelle Lee, Anne Bosch, Sune Luus (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Tumi Sekhukhune and Nondumiso Shangase.

Predicted Playing-11s

India Women

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (C), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Nuzhat Parween, Simran Bahadur, Radha Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad

South Africa Women

Lizelle Lee, Anne Bosch, Sune Luus (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba

Match Details

Match: India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I

Date: March 23, 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Pitch Report

A good batting track is on offer at the Ekana Cricket Stadium for this game. While the spinners and pacers should get some movement off the surface, the batters will enjoy the ball coming onto the bat.

Dew should play a role in the second half of the match, which might entice both captains into chasing upon winning the toss. 150-160 should be a good total at this venue, with wickets in hand being the key.

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sinalo Jafta, Smriti Mandhana, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anne Bosch, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Arundhati Reddy

Captain: Lizelle Lee, Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sinalo Jafta, Smriti Mandhana, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Shafali Verma, Anne Bosch, Mignon du Preez, Deepti Sharma, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Arundhati Reddy

Captain: Smriti Mandhana, Vice-captain: Anne Bosch