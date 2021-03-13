IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s 4th ODI Match – March 14th, 2021

India Women will take on South Africa Women in the 4th ODI match of South Africa Women’s Tour of India.

The series is in an interesting position as the visitors have a 2-1 lead at the moment. All signs point towards the fourth ODI being the decisive match that will decide the fate of the ODI series. In the third ODI between the two sides, South Africa produced yet another dominant batting performance. Helped by Lizelle Lee’s fantastic knock, they will be high on confidence.

The Women in Blue fell short by six runs in the previous match where D/L method had to be applied. This is a must-win game for India and Mithali Raj and her troops have to be ready for the challenge.

Squads to choose from:

India Women

Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Yastika Bhatia, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Challuru Prathyusha, Priya Punia, Sweta Verma, Radha Yadav

South Africa Women

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Tasmin Brits, Sune Luus, Faye Tunnicliffe, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase

Predicted Playing XIs

India Women

Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi

South Africa Women

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune

Match Details

Match: India Women vs South Africa Women, 4th ODI

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Date and Time: 14th March, 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at this ground is more favorable to the bowlers compared to the batters. Trying to score runs in the first half can prove to be difficult. However, the ball comes better on to the bat as the match progresses. Both sides would like to bowl first after winning the toss.

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for IN-W vs SA-W

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sushma Verma, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Captain: Lizelle Lee, Vice-Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sinalo Jafta, Lizelle Lee, Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Captain: Deepti Sharma, Vice-Captain: Jhulan Goswami