IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s ODI Match - Mar 7th, 2021

The first ODI between India Women and South Africa Women takes place at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.
The Indian Women are back in action for the first time since the resumption of cricket post COVID. The Indians are well-prepared and well-equipped to take over the Proteas challenge in the white-ball format. Led by Mithali Raj, the Indian team has a well-balanced unit, with Smriti Mandhana and Jhulan Goswami being the key to their fortunes in this format.
South Africa Women come into this series on the back of a relatively successful white-ball series against Pakistan. With a few youngsters also itching to make a mark, South Africa are certainly a force to reckon with in subcontinent conditions. The good form of Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp only increases their chances of a win in the series opener.
Although the Indians lack match practice as a unit, they are the odds-on favorites to come up with the win on Sunday. However, they will be wary of Sune Luus and Co, who are capable of upsetting the applecart.
All in all, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Lucknow, with both teams looking to land the first blow in what promises to be an entertaining series.
Squads to choose from
India Women
Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma, Swetha Verma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel
South Africa Women
Sune Luus (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunniclife, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.
Predicted Playing XI
India Women
Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Sushma Verma (WK), Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami and Mansi Joshi/Monica Patel
South Africa Women
Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (C), Lara Goodall, Tasmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Marizanne Kapp and Nonkululeko Mlaba
Match Details
Match: India Women vs South Africa Women, 1st ODI
Date: 7th March 2021, at 9:00 AM IST
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, Lucknow
Pitch Report
Spin is expected to have a huge say in the proceedings at this venue. While the pacers will get the ball to move around in the early exchanges, the pitch should slow down as the match progresses.
The batters will need to bide their time in the middle, with wickets in hand being the key. Either side would want to bat first and make the most of the conditions upfront. 200-220 should be a competitive total, although both teams can breach the par score with relative ease.
IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Brits, J Rodrigues, S Mandhana, M du Preez, L Wolvaardt, D Sharma, S Luus, M Kapp, P Yadav, J Goswami and A Khaka
Captain: D Sharma, Vice-Captain: L Wolvaardt
Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Brits, H Kaur, S Mandhana, L Lee, L Wolvaardt, D Sharma, S Luus, M Kapp, P Yadav, J Goswami and A Khaka
Captain: L Wolvaardt, Vice-Captain: S Mandhana