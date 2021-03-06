IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s ODI Match - Mar 7th, 2021

The first ODI between India Women and South Africa Women takes place at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

The Indian Women are back in action for the first time since the resumption of cricket post COVID. The Indians are well-prepared and well-equipped to take over the Proteas challenge in the white-ball format. Led by Mithali Raj, the Indian team has a well-balanced unit, with Smriti Mandhana and Jhulan Goswami being the key to their fortunes in this format.

South Africa Women come into this series on the back of a relatively successful white-ball series against Pakistan. With a few youngsters also itching to make a mark, South Africa are certainly a force to reckon with in subcontinent conditions. The good form of Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp only increases their chances of a win in the series opener.

Although the Indians lack match practice as a unit, they are the odds-on favorites to come up with the win on Sunday. However, they will be wary of Sune Luus and Co, who are capable of upsetting the applecart.

All in all, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Lucknow, with both teams looking to land the first blow in what promises to be an entertaining series.

Squads to choose from

India Women

Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma, Swetha Verma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel

South Africa Women

Advertisement

Sune Luus (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunniclife, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Predicted Playing XI

India Women

Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Sushma Verma (WK), Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami and Mansi Joshi/Monica Patel

South Africa Women

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (C), Lara Goodall, Tasmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Marizanne Kapp and Nonkululeko Mlaba

Match Details

Match: India Women vs South Africa Women, 1st ODI

Date: 7th March 2021, at 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

Spin is expected to have a huge say in the proceedings at this venue. While the pacers will get the ball to move around in the early exchanges, the pitch should slow down as the match progresses.

The batters will need to bide their time in the middle, with wickets in hand being the key. Either side would want to bat first and make the most of the conditions upfront. 200-220 should be a competitive total, although both teams can breach the par score with relative ease.

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Brits, J Rodrigues, S Mandhana, M du Preez, L Wolvaardt, D Sharma, S Luus, M Kapp, P Yadav, J Goswami and A Khaka

Captain: D Sharma, Vice-Captain: L Wolvaardt

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Brits, H Kaur, S Mandhana, L Lee, L Wolvaardt, D Sharma, S Luus, M Kapp, P Yadav, J Goswami and A Khaka

Captain: L Wolvaardt, Vice-Captain: S Mandhana