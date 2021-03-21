IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 2nd Women’s T20I Match - Mar 21, 2021

India Women will lock horns with South Africa Women in the 2nd T20I at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

After winning the ODI series 4-1, South Africa Women went on to dominate their counterparts in the 1st T20I as well. They comfortably chased down 131 runs on the back of an unbeaten half-century by Anne Bosch (66*) and won the match with eight wickets and four balls to spare.

All-rounder Anne Bosch was adjudged player of the match for her brilliant bowling figures of 2/11 coupled with a quickfire half-century (66*). The Sune Luus-led side will be hoping to keep the momentum alive and pick up a win from this game to seal the T20I series.

India Women, on the other hand, will have to take confidence from a promising start in the 1st T20I. Harmanpreet Kaur's absence came as a big blow for the hosts in the previous game. Now, Smriti Mandhana is also doubtful to feature in the Playing XI after suffering an injury during the 1st T20I match. With all the misfortune going around, the hosts will be hoping to bounce back and level the series by picking up a win from this game.

Even after losing the T20I series opener, the hosts are the odds-on favorites to come up with a win on Sunday. All in all, another enticing contest beckons in Lucknow, with some of the best players in the world taking the field.

Squads to choose from

India Women

Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Simran Bahadur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sushma Verma, Mansi Joshi, Radha Yadav, C Prathyusha, Ayushi Soni and Monica Patel.

South Africa Women

Lizelle Lee, Anne Bosch, Sune Luus (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Tumi Sekhukhune and Nondumiso Shangase.

Predicted Playing-11s

India Women

Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Simran Bahadur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy.

South Africa Women

Lizelle Lee, Anne Bosch, Sune Luus (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Match Details

Match: India Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I

Date: 21st March 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Pitch Report

The track at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is a good one to bat on. The spinners have enjoyed bowling at this ground and are expected to dictate the terms of this game. Meanwhile, the pacers will get some movement early on with the new ball. The batters will need to spend time in the middle before hitting the bowlers for maximums. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 158 runs.

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sinalo Jafta, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Lizelle Lee, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Anne Bosch, Sune Luus, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shabnim Ismail.

Captain: Anne Bosch. Vice-captain: Jemimah Rodrigues.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nuzhat Parween, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Anne Bosch, Sune Luus, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail.

Captain: Harleen Deol. Vice-captain: Lizelle Lee.